Over 170 arrested as climate protests target TotalEnergies

Over 170 arrested as climate protests target TotalEnergies

PARIS
Over 170 arrested as climate protests target TotalEnergies

The boss of TotalEnergies told shareholders Friday that new oil fields had to be developed to meet global demand, as the annual meetings of the French energy giant and one of its biggest shareholders were picketed by climate activists.

Police said they detained 173 people among hundreds who gathered outside the Paris headquarters of Amundi, one of the world's biggest investment managers and a major TotalEnergies shareholder.

Climate activists also gathered hours before the TotalEnergies annual general meeting opened. Greenpeace members unfurled a "Wanted" banner calling its chief Patrick Pouyanne "the leader of France's most polluting company".

The banner was quickly taken down by police.

Several hundred activists belonging to Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Amundi for its general meeting.

A few dozen protesters forced their way into Amundi's tower block, daubing graffiti on the walls and smashing some windows, police said. Amundi said eight of its security staff were injured.

The activists say TotalEnergies is contributing to global warming and the destruction of biodiversity through its gas and oil activities.

Pouyanne told shareholders that higher oil prices prompted by insufficient fossil fuel output "would quickly become unbearable for the populations in emerging countries, but also in our developed countries".

Demand for oil was growing in line with the global population, he said.

But Pouyanne said TotalEnergies would pursue its "balanced strategy" of developing both fossil fuel and low-carbon energy production.

TotalEnergies had proved it was possible "to be a profitable, or even the most profitable, company while pursuing a transformation" toward cleaner energy, he said.

At Friday's meeting, nearly 80 percent of shareholders approved the company's climate strategy, with more than 75 percent also voting to renew Pouyanne as CEO for three years.

Pouyanne, who last month floated the idea of a New York listing for the company, told shareholders there was "no question" of TotalEnergies leaving France.

He said in April that there was "a case" to move from the Paris CAC 40 index to New York in search of higher valuations and larger markets.

French President Emmanuel Macron, asked by Bloomberg if he would be "happy" with such a move, responded: "Not at all and I would be very surprised" if it came to pass.

protests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 ministers cite progress but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

    G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

  2. China ends military drills around Taiwan

    China ends military drills around Taiwan

  3. Galata Tower reopens to visitors

    Galata Tower reopens to visitors

  4. Türkiye expects 'swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah

    Türkiye expects 'swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah

  5. US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

    US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism
Recommended
US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism
US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes
Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months

Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months
Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan

Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan
‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’

‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’
Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April

Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April
WORLD G7 ministers cite progress but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 finance ministers said on Saturday they were making "progress" in finding ways to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, according to a draft statement from a summit in Italy.
ECONOMY US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

Wall Street swung higher Friday ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, marking a positive end to a choppy week of trading that saw the Nasdaq set a fresh record even as concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer weighed on markets.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿