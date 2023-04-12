Over 1 million tourists visit Antalya

Over 1 million tourists visit Antalya

ANTALYA
Over 1 million tourists visit Antalya

The number of foreign tourists visiting Türkiye’s popular holiday destination Antalya has already exceeded 1 million.

Antalya made a good start to 2023 in terms of tourism activity, and tourist inflow has been strong, Governor Ersin Yazıcı said.

“We had a record number of monthly arrivals in January, February, March and April. We reached the 1 million-visitor mark on April 23 last year. This year we saw this figure even at an earlier date,” he added.

More than 1 million foreign tourists visited Antalya as of April 9, Yazıcı said, noting that foreign tourist visits increased by 60 percent compared with April last year.

“We are expecting to meet the target of welcoming 17 million foreign tourists this year,” he said.

Russians top the list of foreign holidaymakers, according to the governor. “Russians accounted for 30 percent of all visitors. Germans came second at 24 percent, and Britons ranked third. Iranians, Poles, Israelis, Danish, Ukrainians and Dutch constituted the other largest group of visitors.”

“We are expecting more tourists from Europe and Israel this year. This will be a good tourism season. Expectations among local hoteliers are running high,” the governor added.

Antalya Airport welcomes more than 100 airplanes per day, arriving from foreign countries. “Work is underway at the airport. Its capacity will increase by 20 percent compared with last year,” Yazıcı said.

Türkiye aims to host 60 million foreign tourists and generate $56 billion in tourism revenues.

Last year, nearly 45 million foreigners vacationed in Türkiye, up from 24.7 million in 2021.

Russians accounted for 11.7 percent, or 5.2 million, of all foreign tourist arrivals, while Germans claimed the top spot at 5.7 million. Britons ranked third at 3.4 million.

In the first two months of 2023, foreign tourist arrivals increased by 37 percent year-on-year to 3.9 million. In the January-February period, more than 500,000 Russians visited the country, up from 246,000 a year ago.

The country’s tourism revenues also grew 53.4 percent in 2022 from 2021 to stand at $46.3 billion.

Earlier reports in local media said that around 7 million Russians are expected to visit Türkiye this year, as more flights are planned between the two countries for this summer season.

Some 171 flights from Russia to Türkiye will take place each day during this summer season.

The main destinations of the flights from Russia will be to Istanbul, Antalya, İzmir provinces and the resort towns of Bodrum and Dalaman.

Turkey,

WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

    Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

  2. US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

    US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

  3. Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

    Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

  4. Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

    Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

  5. Snake statue of Galatasaray High School missing

    Snake statue of Galatasaray High School missing
Recommended
Panel to suggest ending Japan’s controversial ‘trainee’ scheme

Panel to suggest ending Japan’s controversial ‘trainee’ scheme
Cuba announces surprise reversal of US dollar deposit ban

Cuba announces surprise reversal of US dollar deposit ban
Number of charging stations may reach 20,000 this year

Number of charging stations may reach 20,000 this year
Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters
Industrial production contracts decline in February

Industrial production contracts decline in February
Home-based workers in US become younger

Home-based workers in US become younger
WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy’s right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores.

ECONOMY Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Amid rising earthquake concerns in Türkiye’s largest metropolis Istanbul, people have started migrating from the districts closer to fault lines to more safe locations, as many apartments sit vacant.
SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.