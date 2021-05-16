Over 1.41 bln jabs administered across world, Turkey ranks 9th

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

More than 1.4 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have so far been given worldwide, figures by the Our World in Data showed on May 15.

China is the most vaccinated country with 366.91 million jabs, according to the website data. It is followed by the U.S. with more than 268.4 million shots. India has given 180.45 million shots, the U.K. with 54.8 million, Brazil with 52 million. Germany has administered 39.41 million jabs, France with 27.46 million and Italy with 26.49 million.

The list continues with Turkey that has given more than 25.7 million jabs. It is followed by Russia, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The country with the most doses of vaccine in terms of population is the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 131 doses per 100 people.

Turkey ranks 9th worldwide

According to Health Ministry data, Turkey has administered more than 25.73 million jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14.

More than 14.92 million Turks have received their first doses, while over 10.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two jabs, so the number of jabs given does not mean the vaccination of same number of individuals has been completed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.36 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 162 million cases reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections.