Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

ISTANBUL
More than 1.1 million people have taken part in competitions at Türkiye's premier aviation and technology event Teknofest's Istanbul edition.

The five-day festival, organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry along with the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, opened Sept. 17 and features a wide range of activities, from technology contests to air shows.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the festival on Sept. 19, meeting participants and addressing crowds as flight demonstrations by aerobatic teams and F-16 fighter jets filled the skies. Turkish-made drones and helicopters are also on display.

This year’s competitions cover 58 main and 137 subcategories, drawing more than 1.1 million applicants. Teams that pass preliminary rounds are receiving more than 85 million Turkish Liras ($2 million) in financial support, while winning groups will be awarded over 65 million liras ($1.5 million) in prizes.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s defense giant Aselsan is showcasing its Steel Dome air defense project at Teknofest, offering visitors an interactive experience using imaging technologies.

In addition, the festival features a Steel Dome-specific "experience area," which allows visitors to understand how the system works.

Key components of the multi-layered air defense system include the Korkut anti-aircraft gun for low-altitude threats and the Hisar systems, which provide low and medium-altitude protection.

The Siper air defense system is designed to defend critical facilities, military units and cities from high-altitude and long-range threats.

The firm introduced the Ejderha system, which uses high-power electromagnetic waves to neutralize swarming and kamikaze drones, and Turan, an AI-powered system that will interconnect the multi-layered air defense network's elements.

The technology event has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners and universities.

It has drawn about 11 million visitors to date, with events rotating between Istanbul and other Turkish cities, as well as abroad in Azerbaijan and Turkish Cyprus. Last year’s festival in the southern city of Adana attracted 1.1 million visitors.

 

 

 

