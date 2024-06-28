Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

KABUL
Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities will meet international envoys on June 30 in Qatar for talks presented by the United Nations as a key step in an engagement process, but condemned by rights groups for sidelining Afghan women.

The Taliban government has not been officially recognized by any state and the international community has wrestled with its approach to Afghanistan's new rulers.

When the U.N., some 25 envoys including from the United States and a Taliban delegation meet in Doha on June 30 and July 1, the agenda will include economic issues and counter-narcotics.

But the exclusion of civil society groups including women's rights activists has sparked an outcry.

"Caving into the Taliban's conditions to secure their participation in the talks would risk legitimizing their gender-based institutionalized system of oppression," said head of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard in a statement.

"Sidelining critical discussions on human rights would be unacceptable and set a deeply damaging precedent."

Taliban authorities were excluded from the first talks in May last year. They refused an invitation in February, insisting on being the only Afghan representatives at the official meeting, to the exclusion of civil society groups.

In this round, that condition has been met.

Since returning to power in 2021, Taliban authorities have enforced rules based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law, which they have said ensure all citizens' rights.

In a letter to the U.N. seen by AFP, G7+ countries said they were "disappointed" over the lack of human rights on the agenda.

An open letter from 12 high-ranking women politicians from various countries called the exclusion of women "outrageous" and out of step with the U.N. Charter.

Afghanistan , UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  2. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

  3. Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

    Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

  4. Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

    Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

  5. Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life

    Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life
Recommended
Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel
Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash

Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash
Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine
MSF to halt medical work in Myanmars northern Rakhine

MSF to halt medical work in Myanmar's northern Rakhine
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued
WORLD Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

A trio of rights groups took the Dutch government back to court on June 28, arguing that a ban on supplying F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel is not being respected in practice.

ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿