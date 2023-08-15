Output at hydropower plants declines in first half

ISTANBUL

Electricity produced by Türkiye’s hydropower plants declined around 30 percent in January-June due to drought, while more drop in power generation is likely in August, according to a trading group.

“Water level in dams was well below not only compared with last year but also under the long years’ average,” Fahrettin Arman, the president of the Hydroelectric Power Plants Industrial Businessmen Association (HESİAD) told business daily Ekonomi.

Electricity production at hydropower plants, including the state-owned ones, declined around 28 percent to 30 percent in the first half of this year, Arman said, warning that the drop in production could be sharper in August when vaporization usually is more intense.

“Hydropower plants’ share in total electricity generation will probably lower.”

During 2021 and 2022, the country received enough snowfall, but the following year was dry, Arman noted.

“Heavy rains this spring did not help because the main source of water for dams is snowfall.”

This situation means financial problems for the operators of hydropower plants.

“We are affected by drought. Some firms are having problems paying back loans,” Arman said, noting that they already conveyed their demand that they should be excluded from the mechanism which puts a ceiling on electricity prices, known as the maximum reconciliation price (AUF) scheme.

The AUF will expire in September, Arman said. “We think authorities will reconsider it.”

According to data from the Energy Ministry, Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity was 104,904 MW as of June.

Hydropower plants made up a little more than 30 percent of the installed capacity, while natural gas and coal accounted for 24.2 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively. The shares of wind farms and solar were 11 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.

There were a total of 751 hydropower plants in the country as of June, show the data.