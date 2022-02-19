Oscars to require COVID tests

LOS ANGELES

This year’s Academy Awards will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for most but not all inside the Dolby Theater, Variety has reported.

As the New York Times first reported, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences determined on Feb. 17 that all nominees and invited guests must show proof of vaccination and test negative at least twice via PCR testing. Those performing and presenting at the awards ceremony, on the other hand, will not need to show proof of vaccination, but will be tested rigorously.

This marks a clarification of the Academy’s COVID-19 policy, as it was reported on Feb. 9 that the Oscars would not require attendees to provide proof of vaccination. According to a source, the decision to not require proof of vaccination for presenters and performers falls under the COVID-19 return-to-work agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions. The agreement gives production companies the option to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for Zone A — the production’s cast and the crew working closest with the actors — but it is not a requirement.

The Oscars ceremony will invite 2,500 nominees and guests to the Dolby Theater, which typically seats over 3,300 people.

According to the Times, guests and nominees seated in the orchestra and parterre sections of the theater will not be required to wear face masks. However, those seated in the mezzanine may face a mask requirement as they will be more tightly situated.