Oscars push back nominations announcement amid wildfires

LOS ANGELES

The Oscar nominations are being pushed back almost a week from their original date amid the ongoing California wildfires. Nominations will now be announced on Jan. 23, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Jan. 13.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.”

With fires still active in the Los Angeles area, the film academy also extended the nominations voting period for its members through Friday. Originally, nominations were to be announced that morning.

The organization that puts on the Oscars has also made the decision to cancel its annual nominees luncheon, an untelevised event best known for the “class photos” it produces annually. The Scientific and Technical Awards, previously set for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled later.

The 97th Oscars will still happen on March 2, at the Dolby Theater, with a live television broadcast on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET and a live stream on Hulu.

Oscar nominations were postponed in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony itself was also delayed, which had happened several times before: The ceremony was pushed back a week because of disastrous flooding in Los Angeles in 1938.

In 1968, it was delayed two days following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And in 1981, it was put off for 24 hours after President Ronald Reagan was shot in Washington D.C.

Music's equivalent awards ceremony, The Grammys, would also proceed as planned, organizers said on Jan. 13.

In a letter to Academy members, organizers said the 67th annual music awards gala would take place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles "in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources."

As well as honoring nominees including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, the show will look to raise cash to support relief efforts, and will pay tribute to first responders engaged in the battle against the blazes, the letter said.