Original Asterix cover fails to find buyer after legal challenge

Original Asterix cover fails to find buyer after legal challenge

BRUSSELS
Original Asterix cover fails to find buyer after legal challenge

An original cover painting from the 1963 comic book "Asterix and Cleopatra" went under the hammer on Dec. 10 but failed to find a buyer after a legal challenge from the artist's daughter.

The famous gouache, showing the ancient Egyptian ruler reclining and the two Gaulish heroes Asterix and Obelix, was to be sold by the Brussels auction house Millon.

Measuring 32 by 17 centimeters (12.6 by 7 inches), it was expected to fetch 400,000 to 500,000 euros ($430,000-540,00) but no bid matched the reserve price and it remained unsold.

Millon director general Arnaud de Partz told AFP that buyers had perhaps been scared off by the legal complaint of the daughter of the late French illustrator Albert Uderzo.

Sylvie Uderzo argued that if her father had given the painting away he would have signed and dedicated it, and thus the painting must have been stolen.

Millon said it is selling the work on behalf of the son of a man who was given it more than 50 years ago by Uderzo, the co-creator of the Asterix series, who died in 2020.

His daughter lodged a complaint with Belgian prosecutors on November 27 but, according to a letter seen by AFP, they found no grounds to suspect a crime had been committed.

Sylvie Uderzo's lawyer Orly Rezlan had warned that any buyer of the cover painting could be prosecuted for receiving stolen goods, a claim the auctioneers rejected.

"During his lifetime, Albert Uderzo publicly stated that he would oppose the sale of any drawing that did not include his dedication," Rezlan argued last week.

Uderzo, she said, had always said of original plates without dedications that "If you bring one to me, I'll dedicate it to you.”

But auctioneers Millon argued that many other non-dedicated pieces by Uderzo had already been put up for public auction.

The house has also produced a photograph in which a man presented as the owner of the drawing shares a meal with Uderzo and his wife at a hotel in Normandy in the late 1960s.

"We showed this photo to Sylvie Uderzo to show her that the sellers' father knew her father well," de Partz said.

The story Asterix and Cleopatra appeared as a serial in the magazine Pilote in 1963 and was bound as the sixth book-length adventure in the series in 1965.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fortnites Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

Fortnite's Epic Games wins US court fight with Google
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fortnite's Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

    Fortnite's Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

  2. Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

    Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

  3. E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again

    E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again

  4. Yerlikaya reveals shortfall in national earthquake aid drive

    Yerlikaya reveals shortfall in national earthquake aid drive

  5. Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities

    Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities
Recommended
New Miyazaki animation leads North America box office

New Miyazaki animation leads North America box office
Elon Musk reinstates far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X

Elon Musk reinstates far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X
Google releases top internet searches of year

Google releases top internet searches of year
Mariah Careys 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas is You still dominates the holiday charts

Mariah Carey's 1994 hit 'All I Want for Christmas is You' still dominates the holiday charts
Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm

Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm
‘Prison bakery discovered in ancient Pompeii

‘Prison bakery' discovered in ancient Pompeii
WORLD Fortnites Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

Fortnite's Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, won a major US court battle against Google on Monday when a jury decided that the search engine giant wields illegal monopoly power through its Android app store.
ECONOMY Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.