Organization of Turkic States marks 15 years of fostering unity

ANKARA

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), a prominent international entity focused on unifying the Turkic world, celebrates its 15th anniversary on Thursday.

With a message published on X, the Turkish Foreign Ministry celebrated the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the OTS and the Turkic States Cooperation Day.

“Representing the strong will of the Turkic world for cooperation based on common language, history, and cultural values, the OTS will continue to serve peace and prosperity in its region and beyond," it said.

"Türkiye will continue to work for the realization of the motto 'Unity in language, ideas, and work' among Turkic States,” the statement concluded.

Established as the "Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries" (Turkic Council), the organization was founded by the Nakhchivan Agreement signed on Oct. 3, 2009, by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

The OTS aims to integrate the Turkic world by promoting shared historical and cultural values and fostering cooperation across various fields, including economy, politics, education, culture, defense, security, transportation, customs, tourism, and sports.

The organization enhances the geopolitical influence of the Turkic world, with member countries collectively covering over 4.25 million square kilometers (about 1.6 million square miles) and housing a population of around 160 million. Over the past 15 years, the OTS has gained significant regional recognition.

At the 8th Summit of Heads of State in Istanbul on Nov. 12, 2021, the council changed its name to the Organization of Turkic States, starting a new chapter in the integration of the Turkic world on the international stage.

The OTS now includes five full members: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, with Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) serving as observers.

Headquartered in Istanbul, the OTS comprises five principal bodies: the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Elders, the Senior Officials Committee, and the Secretariat.

The organization acts as an umbrella for cooperation mechanisms like the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA), the International Turkic Academy, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkic Investment Fund, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

It collaborates with major international organizations, including the U.N., the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the World Customs Organization (WCO).

To enhance ties and visibility in Europe, the OTS maintains a representative office in Budapest, Hungary, fostering relationships with institutions such as the EU, the OSCE, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the Visegrad Group, comprising Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Through its Turkic World Vision 2040 document, the OTS aims to build mutual trust, strengthen political solidarity, promote economic and technical cooperation, and preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

OTS Adopts 'Turkic Era' Slogan

During its 10th Anniversary Summit in Kazakhstan, OTS leaders embraced the slogan "Turkic Era," committing to enhanced cooperation in defense and security.

Over the past 15 years, the OTS has successfully integrated member-state institutions and communities. Its recent initiatives have heightened interest in shared cultural and historical values, highlighted by the Turkic Academy's agreement on a 34-letter Common Turkic Alphabet, celebrated across the Turkic world.

The OTS has convened 10 summits to date and plans to hold its 11th on Nov. 6 in Kyrgyzstan.