Opposition leaders visit quake-hit regions in Eid al-Fitr

ANKARA
Nation Alliance leaders have visited earthquake-affected provinces of Türkiye on first day of Eid al-Fitr on April 21.

Nation Alliance presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited Adıyaman, while chair of İYİ (Good) Party Meral Akşener was in Malatya on April 21.

Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu was in Gaziantep, Democrat Party Chairman Gültekin Uysal in Osmaniye, Felicity Party Chair Temel Karamollaoğlu in Adana, DEVA Party Chairman Ali Babacan was in Diyarbakır meeting with the earthquake victims.

“We need hugs during the feasts. Society was very divided, very divided. They started to look at each other as enemies. We have to get out of here. We need to hug,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in the southern Adıyaman province.

Türkiye needs a “new understanding of politics, a new culture, a culture competing for goodness,” the CHP leader said stressing that he was fighting for this aim.

He said that they would rebuild the houses and shops that were destroyed in the earthquake if they come to power and hand them over to their owners free of charge.

Recalling that the government pledged to rebuild the destroyed houses and shops, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I promise you. We will rebuild every house, and every shop and deliver it to you without charging a kuruş. It is a promise in the Constitution that the state builds a house for you and does not charge you a fee.”

“Don’t worry,” he said and pledged to bring justice, rights and law to Türkiye. “But for this, I need your support,” he said.

