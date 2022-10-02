Opposition holds 7th leaders’ meeting, affirms no internal cracks

ANKARA

The leaders of the six-party Nation Alliance started the second round of six-way talks on Oct. 2 to discuss the road map for the upcoming elections while voicing their continued unity despite some controversial statements from the member parties.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu hosted the leaders of the Nation Alliance at the party headquarters. The alliance comprises the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Democrat Party.

The leaders discussed the road map for the return to the strengthened parliamentary system if they win the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023. “There are both similarities and differences between the political parties on the transition to the parliamentary system,” İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener told the daily Cumhuriyet before the six-way meeting.

“I think a consensus will be reached, and it is possible that we decide to establish a commission to create a single document on how to return to the parliamentary system,” she stressed.

Akşener also informed that the six leaders are likely to decide to hold these meetings more frequently and once every 15 or 20 days instead of once a month. “This may accelerate our works,” she said, noting it was a proposal by Kılıçdaroğlu.

“There is no problem [in the opposition’s] unity. What I see is that this is a platform where we respect our differences and prioritize our commonalities. It’s a place where positive steps are taken for Türkiye,” she said.

The opposition alliance has not yet announced who will be their joint candidate, although senior CHP officials argue that Kılıçdaroğlu’s nomination is certain. Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated that the decision will be given by six leaders after the parliament sets the election date. “There is no crisis in the alliance,” he said.