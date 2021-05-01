Turkey’s first full COVID-19 lockdown stirs controversy

Turkey had to impose a full lockdown for the first time in its 14-month-long fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to other countries, Turkey’s struggle against COVID-19 has been different in this respect, often ending up in criticism.

For example, almost all public health experts have criticized the government for the untimely lifting of the restrictions in March, arguing that this wrong decision led to the rise in the number of new coronavirus cases from around 6,000 to 60,000 in less than six weeks. As a result of this concerning picture, the government chose to implement a 17-day curfew until May 17.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced, the objective of this lockdown is to bring down the number of daily new cases to below 5,000, with expectations to normalize life ahead of the tourism season. According to government officials, if the lockdown yields a drastic decrease in the numbers and helps the health care system recover, then a gradual normalization might be planned in the post-lockdown period.

Almost everyone in Turkey, including opposition parties and public health experts, think that limiting social mobility was the right decision, although they raised questions about its methodology.

First, the government should have immediately restricted intercity travel in a bid to prevent the hundreds of thousands of Turks – in mass - from migrating from bigger cities to either their hometowns or their summer houses in southern resorts. As a result of this exodus, the coronavirus and its new variants will spread out to different parts of the country, the experts warned. Plus, mayors of these small resorts have complained that the existing health infrastructure cannot serve such crowds, especially if they have to deal with new coronavirus cases.

The second issue that public health experts have raised is the fact that an effective lockdown is only possible if it is accompanied by an effective inoculation, as seen in the United Kingdom, the United States and Israel. Due to the lack of enough vaccine, the pace of vaccination has considerably slowed down in Turkey as only less than 10 percent of its 84 million population could get the required two doses.

Thirdly, the same experts suggest that what Turkey has announced cannot be defined as a total lockdown as it brings about exemptions to many sectors in order to ensure the continuity of the production, manufacturing, supply and logistics chains, as well as construction, health, agriculture and forestry activities. The traffic congestion seen in the big cities on the first day of the closure was the best indicator that it is not a total lockdown.

In addition to these, two other significant issues led to public debate. The opposition parties, labor organizations, and craftsman’s associations slammed the government for not being able to prepare an economic support package for those who are going to be severely affected by the lockdown. The opposition-run municipalities in the big cities have announced that they would increase aid activities for all those who were in distress in this troubled period.

Another intriguing debate in terms of public health, legal and politics sparked after the government banned the sale of alcohol products during the 17-day lockdown.

The government did not specify why exactly they imposed an alcohol ban, but keeping in view such bans that were implemented in the past, it might have been done to prevent unfair competition between chain markets that were allowed to operate and small shops, which were closed during the weekend curfews.

What complicates the situation is the fact that a circular released by the Interior Ministry on the implementation of the lockdown does not mention a ban on the sale of alcohol. Some big chain markets continued to sell these products on the first day of the closure, while a statement from the Interior Ministry urged people to abide by the circular, although it did not openly refer to the sale of alcohol.

As can be seen, Turkey’s 17-day lockdown was launched amid great controversy. We hope that measures will bring results, and Turkey will move forward in its fight against the coronavirus.