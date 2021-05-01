Turkey’s first full COVID-19 lockdown stirs controversy

SERKAN DEMİRTAŞ
  • May 01 2021
By SERKAN DEMİRTAŞ

Turkey’s first full COVID-19 lockdown stirs controversy

Turkey had to impose a full lockdown for the first time in its 14-month-long fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to other countries, Turkey’s struggle against COVID-19 has been different in this respect, often ending up in criticism.

For example, almost all public health experts have criticized the government for the untimely lifting of the restrictions in March, arguing that this wrong decision led to the rise in the number of new coronavirus cases from around 6,000 to 60,000 in less than six weeks. As a result of this concerning picture, the government chose to implement a 17-day curfew until May 17.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced, the objective of this lockdown is to bring down the number of daily new cases to below 5,000, with expectations to normalize life ahead of the tourism season. According to government officials, if the lockdown yields a drastic decrease in the numbers and helps the health care system recover, then a gradual normalization might be planned in the post-lockdown period.

Almost everyone in Turkey, including opposition parties and public health experts, think that limiting social mobility was the right decision, although they raised questions about its methodology.

First, the government should have immediately restricted intercity travel in a bid to prevent the hundreds of thousands of Turks – in mass - from migrating from bigger cities to either their hometowns or their summer houses in southern resorts. As a result of this exodus, the coronavirus and its new variants will spread out to different parts of the country, the experts warned. Plus, mayors of these small resorts have complained that the existing health infrastructure cannot serve such crowds, especially if they have to deal with new coronavirus cases.

The second issue that public health experts have raised is the fact that an effective lockdown is only possible if it is accompanied by an effective inoculation, as seen in the United Kingdom, the United States and Israel. Due to the lack of enough vaccine, the pace of vaccination has considerably slowed down in Turkey as only less than 10 percent of its 84 million population could get the required two doses.

Thirdly, the same experts suggest that what Turkey has announced cannot be defined as a total lockdown as it brings about exemptions to many sectors in order to ensure the continuity of the production, manufacturing, supply and logistics chains, as well as construction, health, agriculture and forestry activities. The traffic congestion seen in the big cities on the first day of the closure was the best indicator that it is not a total lockdown.

In addition to these, two other significant issues led to public debate. The opposition parties, labor organizations, and craftsman’s associations slammed the government for not being able to prepare an economic support package for those who are going to be severely affected by the lockdown. The opposition-run municipalities in the big cities have announced that they would increase aid activities for all those who were in distress in this troubled period.

Another intriguing debate in terms of public health, legal and politics sparked after the government banned the sale of alcohol products during the 17-day lockdown.
The government did not specify why exactly they imposed an alcohol ban, but keeping in view such bans that were implemented in the past, it might have been done to prevent unfair competition between chain markets that were allowed to operate and small shops, which were closed during the weekend curfews.

What complicates the situation is the fact that a circular released by the Interior Ministry on the implementation of the lockdown does not mention a ban on the sale of alcohol. Some big chain markets continued to sell these products on the first day of the closure, while a statement from the Interior Ministry urged people to abide by the circular, although it did not openly refer to the sale of alcohol.

As can be seen, Turkey’s 17-day lockdown was launched amid great controversy. We hope that measures will bring results, and Turkey will move forward in its fight against the coronavirus.

Serkan Demirtaş,

TURKEY Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel
MOST POPULAR

  1. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  2. Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

    Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

  3. Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President

    Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President

  4. Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

    Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

  5. Turkey grants emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Turkey grants emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Recommended
A Blue Growth Strategy for Cyprus

A Blue Growth Strategy for Cyprus
Who will pay for the Geneva escape

Who will pay for the Geneva escape?
Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same
Glow of moonlight

Glow of moonlight
No harm in keeping on talking

No harm in keeping on talking
What does the Dendias crisis point to

What does the Dendias crisis point to?
WORLD Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

A judge ordered the government on April 29 to explain why guards repeatedly flash light into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell overnight, an action her lawyers say may have led to a bruise over one eye as she awaits trial in an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Turkey's tourism income stood at $2.45 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced on April 30.
SPORTS Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş increased its points advantage to five in the Turkish Süper Lig after mid-week games as it prepares to take on Hatayspor on May 1.