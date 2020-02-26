The future of Turkey-EU ties after the Kavala case

SERKAN DEMİRTAŞ
  • February 26 2020
By SERKAN DEMİRTAŞ

The future of Turkey-EU ties after the Kavala case

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), dedicated a good part of his weekly parliamentary address on Feb. 25 to the problems stemming from the deterioration in judicial impartiality.

He cited the rearrest of Osman Kavala immediately following his acquittal in the Gezi trial as the most recent example. “We should not just look at [the legal aspects of] this case but also at it from a human perspective. How can one restrict the freedom of an innocent person?” Kılıçdaroğlu asked.

He also slammed the Council of Judges and Prosecutors for launching a probe against three judges who acquitted Kavala of all charges in the Gezi trial. For Kılıçdaroğlu, the Turkish judicial system no longer dispenses justice, as it instead embodies the lack of trust in the public’s eyes.

A joint statement by 25 bar associations that represent around 80 percent of Turkey’s lawyers has strengthened Kılıçdaroğlu’s assessment on the state of justice. “Turkey is going through its gravest judicial crisis,” read the statement, criticizing the growing influence of the executive over key judicial cases.

Although a week has passed since the Kavala case, it was interesting to observe the silence of Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, who has long worked actively to repair the judicial system through reform strategy packages. Only time will tell where things will lead after this judicial impasse.

The Kavala case also has impacts beyond our borders. Kavala’s rearrest just a few hours after he was acquitted has ignited reactions from prominent European bodies, including the European Union and the Council of Europe, as well as human rights groups and nongovernmental organizations.

Among many others, one statement from the Council of Europe was particularly important. “These allegedly new charges brought against Osman Kavala have no credibility and for me, this arrest amounts to ill-treatment. I call on the Turkish judiciary and the Council of Judges and Prosecutors to assume their responsibility, by not giving a judicial confirmation to such abuses of criminal proceedings, and by reining in such prosecutors,” said Dunja Mijatovic, the commissioner for human rights. In such a context, it will be harder for Turkey to free itself of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s monitoring process.

The continued deterioration of justice will also have an impact on Turkey-EU ties. Kavala’s rearrest is regarded as yet another serious blow to Turkey’s judicial independence and impartiality, and there are few hopes for any reversal. Such a deterioration in justice will also hamper efforts to upgrade the customs union, something high-level diplomats in Ankara have suggested.

Turkey’s accession process is approaching an irreversible end due to the recent developments that are continuously wearing down its democratic and human rights standards.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

    Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

  4. Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

    Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

  5. Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

    Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested
Recommended
A cost-benefit analysis of Idlib for Turkey and Russia

A cost-benefit analysis of Idlib for Turkey and Russia
Bring on the Beans: Baklahorani

Bring on the Beans: Baklahorani
We need more motorcycles on the roads

We need more motorcycles on the roads
Athens: A serious debate on ties with Turkey

Athens: A serious debate on ties with Turkey
Turkish Cypriots’ identity problem

Turkish Cypriots’ identity problem
The West’s balancing act with Turkey

The West’s balancing act with Turkey
WORLD Egypts former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery.
ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rate up in January

Hotel occupancy rate up in January

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey reached 61.9 percent in January, up 6.4 percent from the same month last year, a hotel association said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.