Virtual worlds are here to stay

ERSU ABLAK
  • May 15 2020
By ERSU ABLAK

Virtual worlds are here to stay

Digital platforms and virtual worlds are set to become the biggest gainers in the post-COVID-19 world. This is one of the 100 issues discussed in Walter Thompson’s updated 2020 report. According to the report, video chat app Houseparty was downloaded 2 million times during the week commencing March 16 alone and saw an increase in daily traffic of nearly 80 percent between Jan. 21 and March 24. Facebook data shows that as of March 24, 2020, time spent in group calls increased by over 1,000 percent, and Snapchat reported a 50 percent increase in video calls between February and March this year.

The 2019 study by the Entertainment Software Association found that 79 percent of American gamers believe video games provide them with mental stimulation and 78 percent find gaming offers stress relief and relaxation. In addition, 74 percent of parents believe video games can be educational for their children, while over half (57 percent) say they enjoy playing with their child at least once a week.

Some 88 percent of Americans surveyed say they have a “better appreciation” for the role technology has played in helping culture and society during the coronavirus crisis, according to April 2020 findings from the National Research Group. The next generation of virtual spaces offers a new outlet for social connection and community engagement.

The gaming industry has long noticed the importance of virtual worlds. Second Life world touched millions of people, so did Minecraft’s virtual world.

With the COVID-19, the need to escape into a virtual world has exploded because humans are really social animals. “It is very important for mental wellbeing to maintain relationships and contact with friends and family, and online games are an excellent method in facilitating this,” Dayna Galloway, head of division of games and arts at Abertay University, Scotland, told the BBC.

Fortnite hosted a Travis Scott concert in April, drawing in over 12 million players to join the live virtual performance. Its success, and Fortnite’s overall number of active users reaching 350 million in April 2020 spurred the launch of Fortnite Party Royale, which premiered on May 8, featuring Deadmaus, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis.

People all over the world organize gatherings at the virtual worlds. Students celebrating graduations at Minecraft is a common thing now.

There are many questions to ask: Is this permanent? To what can this evolve further? Will the next generations be more willing to let go of their physical selves? Will there be a time when we can upload our consciousness to the virtual worlds?

What will become of humanity if that happens?

Ersu Ablak,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  3. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,007 as recoveries exceed 104,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,007 as recoveries exceed 104,000

  5. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week
Recommended
Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey
Normalization must be gradual

Normalization must be gradual
COVID-19 increases Turkey’s appetite for health tourism

COVID-19 increases Turkey’s appetite for health tourism
Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19
A helping hand

A helping hand
Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics

Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?
WORLD NATO ready to support Libyas government: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to support Libya's government: Stoltenberg

NATO is ready to support Libya’s government led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the military alliance said on May 14.
ECONOMY Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Some 420 shopping malls were visited by 1.2 million people on May 11, when they were reopened after being closed for more than a month voluntarily to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the association of shopping center investors.
SPORTS More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

Two more Turkish football clubs have announced that some of their staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.