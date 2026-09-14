We are connected!

AYLİN ÖNEY TAN
By AYLİN ÖNEY TAN

We are connected!

Aylin Öney Tan
We are connected

We are all connected, in one way or another. In Tokat, a long-term cultural project brings together the region’s heritage, gastronomy, traditional crafts and time-honored Narince vineyards. Conceived and created by Yalkın Yel, who has also served as its curator since its launch in October 2019, ‘Bağımız Var!’ takes its name from a Turkish word with a strong dual meaning. ‘Bağ’ in Turkish means a vineyard, but it also signifies a connection or a bond. The name thus means both ‘We have a vineyard!’ and ‘We have a bond.’ The project aims to preserve this rich heritage and pass it down to future generations.

Yalkın Yel, curator of ‘Bağımız Var!’ and president of Reklamania Creative Agency, explains the thinking behind the project: “One of humanity’s greatest misconceptions may be the belief that the time in which we live belongs to us alone. Yet what we call ‘today’ does not belong to us alone. It is the accumulation of the experiences, discoveries, beliefs, creations, intuitions and imaginations of billions of people who lived before us. The language we speak, the food we eat, the music we listen to, the city we live in, the objects we use, our sense of beauty, our rituals and even the way we make sense of the world are all the present-day manifestations of a story far longer than our own. We inherit our heritage, carry it for a while, transform it and pass it on.”

Cultural bond

A cultural bond with heritage is the backbone of the project. Its focus on passing traditions down to future generations is what I find particularly valuable. My appreciation for the project stems from my own professional background as an architect specializing in the conservation of historic monuments and urban fabric, with expertise in site management plans. In fact, that is how I originally transitioned into writing about food and culinary heritage. Intangible cultural heritage of any kind cannot be separated from the conservation of architectural heritage. Food is our primary connection to our roots, and it may well be the strongest bond we have with our past.

This play on words says it all. Vineyards are an integral part of Tokat’s rich agricultural heritage, which also includes traditional grape-based products like pekmez. Tokat’s grape leaves are considered the finest in Türkiye for making stuffed vine leaves (dolma), a cornerstone of Turkish cuisine. Harvested from the local white Narince grape, these leaves are silky smooth with a gentle aroma. The name Narince roughly translates to “delicate-ish,” reflecting the grape’s thin skin and refined taste. This agricultural heritage embodies a deep connection to one’s roots. “The earth is the common ground where generations who have never met come into contact with one another,” says Yel. Ultimately, bonding through food and agricultural heritage creates a powerful and enduring connection.

Music and folklore

When the project began, music served as its core. Music, dance and folklore in a broader context create another powerful bond with our past, as folk songs invariably trigger a deep connection to our roots. However, younger generations lean toward contemporary sounds and sustainable conservation relies on adapting the past to present needs. To bridge this gap, 10 traditional folk songs were selected and reinterpreted by 10 contemporary musicians — videos that remain available on YouTube today. These interpretations evoke nostalgia while bringing a contemporary perspective to traditional folk songs. Today, the project has expanded even further with FestiBağ, a two-day event at the start of the vineyard harvest season that brings together music, gastronomy and traditional crafts, connecting people through the shared concept of the vineyard.

Wine, winery,

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