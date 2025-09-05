One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

WASHINGTON
One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

One year after Turkish-American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi was killed by Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied West Bank, her family has said that justice remains elusive.

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-U.S. citizen, was killed by the Israeli military during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita near Nablus on Sept. 6, 2024.

Despite video evidence and witness accounts showing that she was targeted by an Israeli sniper, the Israeli military’s preliminary findings claimed she was “highly likely” hit “indirectly and unintentionally” as its forces fired at protesters allegedly throwing rocks.

Her family, friends and eyewitnesses reject Israel’s account, calling her killing a deliberate attack on a peaceful protester and urging the US government to launch an independent investigation. To date, no one has been held accountable.

For Eygi’s husband, Hamid Ali, the past year has been both agonizing and surreal.

“It's felt like an extremely long time, but it's also felt like only a few weeks,” he told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency in a video interview from Seattle, Washington, where Eygi grew up.

“Obviously it's been extremely painful.”

Ali said there has been no progress in the pursuit of justice.

“We're still asking for the same thing as we were on day one. There hasn't been any investigation or the results of an investigation that have been shared with us,” he said.

“From the US, it's been the same kind of responses, or not responses, or inaction.”

Seeing his wife become a symbol — her pictures displayed at protests and elsewhere — has been bittersweet for him.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

Syria launches development fund for reconstruction
Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report
Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Wildfires producing witches brew of air pollution: UN

Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿