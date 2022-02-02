One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.

The Istanbul side will host the French rival in the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on Feb. 4.

The board of the team announced on Jan. 31 that they have decided to support the “Every Point Means +1 Tree” project in the coming EuroLeague match.

Therefore, a tree will be planted across the country for each point an Anadolu Efes player scores. However, the project does not consist of this.

For every fan that will come to the sports hall, some 10 saplings will be planted.

Apart from this, some decibel-meters will be placed inside the hall. The louder the fans are during the game the more saplings will be planted.

“All the members of the Anadolu Efes family will give a support to the project,” the team said in a statement.