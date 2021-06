One killed in attack on HDP's provincial office in Turkey

İZMİR

An assailant killed a person in an attack on the provincial office of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in the western province of İzmir on June 17.

The attacker entered the building around 11 p.m. and opened fire before being detained by the police, İzmir Governor’s Office said in a written statement.

The HDP identified the victim as Deniz Poyraz, an employee of the party’s provincial office.