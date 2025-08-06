One dead in wildfire in southern France

One dead in wildfire in southern France

NARBONNE
One dead in wildfire in southern France

A woman died and nine people were injured in a wildfire in southern France that has burned 11,000 hectares, local officials said Aug. 6.

The blaze, which started on Aug. 5 afternoon, has destroyed or damaged 25 homes in the Aude department, inland from the Mediterranean, where 1,500 firefighters have been battling to extinguish it.

A woman died in her home and two people were injured, one of whom is now in critical condition with severe burns, according to the Aude prefecture.

Seven firefighters have also been injured, two of whom were hospitalized and one person is missing.

"The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress. We are monitoring the edges and the back of the fire to prevent flare-ups," said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture.

She said firefighters are expecting to receive aerial support at dawn, but warned "this fire will keep us busy for several days. It's a long-term operation."

The fire's advance slowed overnight due to high humidity levels, she added.

One person was seriously burned and another injured, the prefecture said, adding that seven firefighters were also hurt.

Camping grounds and one village were partially evacuated, and several local roads have been closed.

"All of the Nation's resources are mobilized," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X, while calling on people to exercise "the utmost caution."

death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

    Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

  2. Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

  3. Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

    Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

  4. Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

    Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

  5. Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

    Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza
Gaza humanitarian situation beyond catastrophic

Gaza humanitarian situation 'beyond catastrophic'
US plans to ease human rights criticism of Israel: Report

US plans to ease human rights criticism of Israel: Report
Disarmament rift deepens between Lebanese gov’t, Hezbollah

Disarmament rift deepens between Lebanese gov’t, Hezbollah
Zelensky says Europe must be a participant in peace talks

Zelensky says Europe 'must be a participant' in peace talks
Third-hottest July on record wreaks climate havoc

Third-hottest July on record wreaks climate havoc
Japanese population sees record drop in 2024

Japanese population sees record drop in 2024
WORLD Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel intends to occupy the Gaza Strip to establish a future civilian administration free of Hamas' influence.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿