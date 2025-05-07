Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death

Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death

ANKARA
Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death

Late lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder was commemorated on May 7 with an official ceremony in parliament days after his death from heart-related complications.

The ceremony drew high-level participation from across the political spectrum. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was the first to offer condolences to the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş followed with a speech paying tribute to Önder’s legacy.

“He was someone who loved this country from east to west, every inch of it. He was a friend of ours who displayed his patriotic style on every occasion in every period of his life,” Kurtulmuş said.

"Recently, he became one of the most fundamental actors of an important process for peace. We must support his ideal of a terror-free Türkiye."

DEM Party co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları said Önder had committed himself to fostering coexistence in Türkiye.

“He believed wholeheartedly that all different peoples and beliefs living in Türkiye can live together,” she said. “He believed in this so much that he pushed his illness to the background.”

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, returning to parliament 99 days after a period of illness, also visited the DEM Party delegation and extended his condolences to Önder’s brother, Ali Fuat Önder.

Önder had been hospitalized shortly after attending a landmark meeting at the presidential complex on April 10, where he and fellow DEM Party lawmaker Pervin Buldan met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It was the first such contact between Erdoğan and pro-Kurdish party representatives in nearly 12 years.

The meeting was part of a peace process involving renewed dialogue with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. Bahçeli had previously made a public appeal in parliament for Öcalan to renounce terrorism — a call Erdoğan later endorsed as a “historic window of opportunity.”

PKK is listed as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

In the months that followed, DEM Party officials visited Öcalan four times at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

In a televised address on Feb. 27, Önder and other DEM Party officials shared Öcalan’s call for PKK to disarm and dissolve.

The process appeared to stall as Önder suffered cardiac arrest and died following 18 days in intensive care. The hospital said he succumbed to multiple organ failure.

Önder previously played a pivotal role in the 2013–2015 peace talks between the Turkish government and PKK.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

    Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

  2. Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

    Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

  3. US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

    US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

  4. Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

    Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

  5. Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

    Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first
Recommended
Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
CHP leader vows to stand firm after AKM attack

CHP leader vows to stand firm after AKM attack
MHP leader dismisses early election speculation

MHP leader dismisses early election speculation
AKP spox signals progress in terror-free Türkiye process

AKP spox signals progress in 'terror-free Türkiye' process
DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder
Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP not right or possible

Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP 'not right or possible'
WORLD Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Islamabad rejected claims on May 8 by India that Pakistani forces attempted to engage Indian military targets on 15 locations.
ECONOMY Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

The export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve at the start of the second quarter of 2025, although to a lesser extent, as uncertainty around global trade conditions led to slower activity in some key export markets, according to a survey on May 8.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿