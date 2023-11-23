Olive oil producers expect no supply problems

Olive oil producers expect no supply problems

ISTANBUL
Olive oil producers expect no supply problems

Despite the expected decline in production, Türkiye’s olive oil producers do not anticipate serious supply problems thanks to olive oil in the stocks.

The national production is forecast to drop from 400,000 tons last year to around 150,000 tons in 2023, according to Fevzi Çondur, the head of the Aydın Commodity Exchange.

Poor olive harvest and resulting low olive production is not a unique problem to Türkiye. The world’s largest olive oil producers, Spain and Italy, also saw a sharp decline in the production last year, blaming largely on bad weather.

Olive oil production in Spain plunged from 1.6 million tons to 600,000 tons, while in Italy, output was down from 500,000 tons to less than 100,000 tons, according to Çondur.

However, despite the decline in production, consumers in Türkiye should not face a shortage of olive oil, said Alper Ahlat, the president of the Akhisar Commodity Exchange.

“Yes, our production is low this year, but we think we will get through this year without any problems, with olive oil in stock from last year,” Ahlat explained.

The key question is what happens with olive oil prices, which have surged globally amid poor production.

Prices are coming down abroad, according to Ahlat.

“Olive production is falling, that’s for sure. But on the other hand, consumption has also been declining due to high prices in the previous season.”

In the face of higher olive oil prices, consumers are turning to vegetable oils, Ahlat said, explaining why demand for olive oil is weakening.

He dismissed speculations that the price of olive oil may shoot up to 600 Turkish Liras ($21) per liter.

“The average price in the market is around 220 liras,” he said.

Türkiye has imposed a ban on bulk olive oil exports to ensure domestic supply.

Çondur, on the other hand, said that the price of olive oil on the market shelves may give some clues about the quality of the product, noting that “too low prices should be met with some suspicion.”

Tariş Olive and Olive Oil Association has set the olive oil purchase price at 295 liras per liter for this season, up from the previous season’s 81 liras.

The olive oil bought from Tariş should be sold at 320 liras in the markets, according to Çondur.

“If a five-liter box of olive oil is sold for 500 liras, there must be fraud here.”

“What consumers purchase at this price is certainly not olive oil, but some sort of product with chemicals added to it,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

    South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

  2. Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

    Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

  3. Turkish series wins Emmy Award

    Turkish series wins Emmy Award

  4. Millions of years old fossils on display

    Millions of years old fossils on display

  5. 'Maestro' leaves many notes of Bernstein unplayed

    'Maestro' leaves many notes of Bernstein unplayed
Recommended
Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA
Binance to pay billions in money laundering case, CEO resigns

Binance to pay billions in money laundering case, CEO resigns
Nigeria, Germany agree deal on gas, renewable energy

Nigeria, Germany agree deal on gas, renewable energy
TPAO plans to drill more wells at Gabar oil field

TPAO plans to drill more wells at Gabar oil field
Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Employment rises in industry, construction and trade

Employment rises in industry, construction and trade
WORLD South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said Thursday.
ECONOMY Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

The oil and gas sector, one of the major emitters of planet-warming gases, will need a rapid and substantial overhaul for the world to avoid even worse extreme weather events fueled by human-caused climate change, a report yesterday said.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.