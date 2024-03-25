Oil output at Gabar to rise to 40,000 barrels soon: Minister

KARABÜK

The daily oil production from the Gabar field in Türkiye’s southeast will increase from the current 37,000 barrels to 40,000 barrels at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Total oil reserves in the Gabar region in the Şırnak province is 1 billion barrels, he said at a public gathering in Istanbul.

“We aim to boost the production at the Gabar field to 100,000 barrels per day at the end of this year. This means Türkiye will more than double its oil production,” he said.

The minister also noted that the daily natural gas production at the Sakarya field in the Black Sea is 3.7 million cubic meters.

“This is only the beginning. We need to increase gas production, we need to discover new gas fields. We may herald some good news this year with new explorations,” the minister said.

Their primary goal is to meet Türkiye’s ever-growing energy demand in an uninterrupted and more affordable manner, Bayraktar added.

The other main objective is to reduce Türkiye’s dependence on imported energy, the minister said, adding that the country imports two-thirds of the energy it uses.

“We import almost all of natural gas, 92 percent of oil and 40 percent of coal.”

The imported energy also contributed to the current account deficit and inflation, he furthered.

“Türkiye will soon become a country that produces energy using both renewable, domestic resources and nuclear energy,” Bayraktar said.