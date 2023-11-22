OIC Gaza contact group to visit London, Paris

OIC Gaza contact group to visit London, Paris

ANKARA
OIC Gaza contact group to visit London, Paris

As part of the efforts to end the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, a senior contact group comprising foreign ministers from seven prominent Muslim countries, including Türkiye, will visit London and Paris this week.

The Gaza Contact group was designed at the Riyadh summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League on Nov. 11 with the participation of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria, Qatar, Jordan and Palestine.

The contact group had its first meeting in China on Nov. 20 and was scheduled to hold talks in Russia on Nov. 21. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had to skip these two meetings but will join the group in London and later in Paris. The group is expected to be received by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the diplomatic sources, the contact group will visit the members of the U.N. Security Council as well as other prominent countries with global influence in order to immediately reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as well as dispatch uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The group is also lobbying for a new engagement for lasting peace, stability and welfare in the Middle East by the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

Gaza violence, Organization of Islamic Cooperation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

    Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

  2. Erdoğan to visit Egypt soon for Gaza talks

    Erdoğan to visit Egypt soon for Gaza talks

  3. First lady warns Israel has crossed 'red line' in Gaza

    First lady warns Israel has crossed 'red line' in Gaza

  4. FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

    FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

  5. ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

    ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation
Recommended
North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea says spy satellite launch successful
Baku accuses France of stoking new war in Caucasus

Baku accuses France of stoking new war in Caucasus
Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released

Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released
North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days
Israel strikes near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands

Israel strikes near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Hamas leader says close to reaching truce deal in Israel-Hamas war

Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
WORLD North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea said Wednesday it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit after two previous failures, as the United States led its allies in condemning the launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.
ECONOMY ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has said that it was not time to "start declaring victory" in the fight against inflation, warning that policymakers could act again if needed.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.