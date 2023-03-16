Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment

Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment

WASHINGTON
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment

The state of Ohio on March 14 sued Norfolk Southern to ensure the railway pays for all cleanup expenses and damage related to toxic chemicals that spilled in a derailment last month.

“Ohio shouldn’t have to bear the tremendous financial burden of Norfolk Southern’s glaring negligence,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said after filing the lawsuit.

The state is seeking civil penalties and other economic losses from the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The cargo train spilled more than one million gallons of hazardous chemicals, Yost said, “recklessly endangering” residents and violating 58 federal and state laws.

“The citizens of the region have been displaced, their lives interrupted and their businesses shuttered,” the complaint says.

A total of 39 cars derailed, spilling hazardous chemicals into at least six creeks and rivers and other “still-unknown Ohio waterways,” it said.

“The derailment was entirely avoidable and the direct result of Norfolk Southern’s practice of putting its own profits above the health, safety and welfare of the communities” where the railway operates, the complaint says.

For its part, the Atlanta-based railway said it is “making progress every day cleaning the site safely and thoroughly [and] providing financial assistance to residents and businesses that have been affected.”

The freight railway said it is aware that residents fear the impacts of chemical spillage might not be discovered for years and that their home values may not recover.

“We understand these concerns,” the railway said. “We are committed to working with the community to provide tailored protection for home sellers if their property loses value due to the impact of the derailment.”

US, Economy, toxic derailment,

WORLD Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

    Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

  2. Putin, Assad discuss rebuilding Syria, regional issues

    Putin, Assad discuss rebuilding Syria, regional issues

  3. Hundreds of thousands of workers strike in latest UK industrial action

    Hundreds of thousands of workers strike in latest UK industrial action

  4. Paris Pompidou Centre to help set up Saudi museum

    Paris Pompidou Centre to help set up Saudi museum

  5. Apple archive goes under the hammer

    Apple archive goes under the hammer
Recommended
Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam
3,350 houses sold to foreigners in Türkiye in February

3,350 houses sold to foreigners in Türkiye in February
Meta axes another 10,000 jobs in new round of cuts

Meta axes another 10,000 jobs in new round of cuts
Togg unveils price, to start receiving orders

Togg unveils price, to start receiving orders
Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region

Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region
IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina

IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina
WORLD Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

In a madrassa in the Afghan capital, rows of teenage girls rock back and forth reciting verses of the Koran under the watchful eye of a religious scholar.
ECONOMY Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Three Brazilian footballers, including Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, say they have fallen victim to a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam, according to local media reports.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces tough task to advance

Fenerbahçe faces tough task to advance

Fenerbahçe will have a tough task in hand to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League when it hosts Sevilla on March 16 in the second leg.