Officials say 100K Canadians could die from COVID-19 in worst case scenario

  • April 10 2020 10:10:00

Officials say 100K Canadians could die from COVID-19 in worst case scenario

TRENTON
Officials say 100K Canadians could die from COVID-19 in worst case scenario

A resident of the Oppenheimer Park homeless encampment wears a protective face mask at a communal washing area, as the number of coronavirus disease cases continues to grow in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 25, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

As many as 100,000 Canadians could die unless strong controls are practiced to slow the spread of COVID-19, Canadian health authorities predicted on April 9.     

For the first time, officials presented national figures of infection and deaths under three models; strong control measures like social distancing and weaker ones and no controls at all.     

Officials stressed the figures, based on available data, could change since the situation is fluid and statistics shift.     

“Data and models can help Canadians see how our collective efforts … can determine the trajectory of Canada's COVID-19 pandemic,” chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said at a news conference on April 9.     

With strong measures, the estimated number of victims will be between 11,000 with 2.5 percent of Canadians infected, and 22,000 if the infection rate reaches 5 percent.     

Strong measures include frequent hand washing, staying home except for once-a-week trips to buy groceries and getting prescriptions, and when out staying at least six feet (1.5 meters) from others.     

“We will have to be disciplined,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference following the release of the figures. “That is how we will save lives.”     

If the measures are not followed, the infection rate could be 25 percent and deaths could reach 100,000. With no control efforts, up to 80 percent of Canadians could be infected with 300,000 deaths.     

“These stark numbers tell us we must do everything in our power to stay in the control model,” Tam said.     

Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public officer of health, said the first wave of the virus will go on until summer, but there will be months of outbreaks after the virus peaks, meaning strong control measures will need to be continued.     

“This will be the new normal,” Trudeau said, “until a vaccine is found.” 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country would not return to normal until a vaccine is developed, which could be as long as 18 months.

Local governments across Canada have ordered non-essential businesses shut to combat the spread, throwing millions out of work.

Canada lost a record-breaking 1 million jobs in March while the unemployment rate soared to 7.8 percent, Statistics Canada said, adding that the figures did not reflect the real toll.

"This was about as bad as it could be," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

More than 5 million Canadians have applied for all forms of federal emergency unemployment help since March 15, government data showed, suggesting the real jobless rate is closer to 25 percent.

Energy is among the hardest-hit sectors, as the pandemic cuts oil demand. OPEC and allies agreed to cut output by 10 million barrels per day, and Alberta's premier said his province had not been asked to contribute to the curtailments. 

Trudeau told reporters the country was "at a fork in the road between the best and the worse possible outcomes,"  predicting that once the first wave was over, the economy could partially be reopened.

"Normality, as it was before, will not come back full-on until we get a vaccine for this and ... that could be a very long way off."

The Liberal government has announced a range of measures to help businesses totaling around C$110 billion ($78.3 billion) in direct spending, or 5 percent of gross domestic product.

Trudeau's government recalled the House of Commons to meet on April 11 and vote in limited numbers on measures including a wage subsidy worth C$73 billion to soften the economic blow.

Canada's independent parliamentary budget officer predicted the budget deficit would balloon to C$184.2 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal year from C$27.4 billion in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

  2. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  3. Coronavirus death toll rises to 908, with 42,282 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 908, with 42,282 total cases

  4. Headscarf-wearing woman’s exercise video draws conservative circle’s reaction

    Headscarf-wearing woman’s exercise video draws conservative circle’s reaction

  5. Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact

    Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact
Recommended
WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops
EU mulls further sanctions on Syrian regime

EU mulls further sanctions on Syrian regime
Latest on the coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country

Latest on the coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks
Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic

Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
WORLD WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on April 9 it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.
ECONOMY Turkish automakers help health workers fight COVID-19

Turkish automakers help health workers fight COVID-19

A Turkish automaker is producing intubation cabins to help protect health care workers from the coronavirus and its spread in a hospital environment, according to the provincial directorate of health in western Bursa province.
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.