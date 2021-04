OECD area inflation rises 1.7% in February

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

1.7% year-on-year in February, the organization said on April 6.

The figure in January was 1.5%.

"The decrease in energy prices moderated to minus 0.1%, from (minus) 3.9% in January, while food price inflation hardly slowed and stood at 3.0%, compared with 3.1% in January," it noted.

Meanwhile, OECD annual inflation, excluding food and energy, slightly decrease to 1.6% in February compared to 1.7% in January.