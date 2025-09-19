Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel

NEW YORK

Nvidia, the world's leading chipmaker, has announced that it's investing $5 billion in Intel and will collaborate with the struggling semiconductor company.

Nvidia said it will spend $5 billion to buy Intel common stock at $23.28 a share. The investment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, comes a month after the U.S. government took a 10 percent stake in Intel.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called it “a fusion of two world-class platforms” that combines Intel's strength in making conventional computer chips, known as CPUs, that power most laptops, with Nvidia's focus on the specialized graphics chips that are critical for artificial intelligence.

“This partnership is a recognition that computing has fundamentally changed,” Huang told reporters on Sept. 18. “The era of accelerated and AI computing has arrived.”

For data centers, Intel will make custom chips that Nvidia will use in its AI infrastructure platforms. For personal computer products, Intel will build chips that integrate Nvidia technology.

The agreement provides a lifeline for Intel, which was a Silicon Valley pioneer that enjoyed decades of growth as its processors powered the personal computer boom, but fell into a slump after missing the shift to the mobile computing era unleashed by the iPhone’s 2007 debut.

Intel fell even farther behind in recent years amid the AI boom that's propelled Nvidia into the world's most valuable company. Intel lost nearly $19 billion last year and another $3.7 billion in the first six months of this year, and expects to slash its workforce by a quarter by the end of 2025.