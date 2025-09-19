Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel

Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel

NEW YORK
Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel

Nvidia, the world's leading chipmaker, has announced that it's investing $5 billion in Intel and will collaborate with the struggling semiconductor company.

Nvidia said it will spend $5 billion to buy Intel common stock at $23.28 a share. The investment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, comes a month after the U.S. government took a 10 percent stake in Intel.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called it “a fusion of two world-class platforms” that combines Intel's strength in making conventional computer chips, known as CPUs, that power most laptops, with Nvidia's focus on the specialized graphics chips that are critical for artificial intelligence.

“This partnership is a recognition that computing has fundamentally changed,” Huang told reporters on Sept. 18. “The era of accelerated and AI computing has arrived.”

For data centers, Intel will make custom chips that Nvidia will use in its AI infrastructure platforms. For personal computer products, Intel will build chips that integrate Nvidia technology.

The agreement provides a lifeline for Intel, which was a Silicon Valley pioneer that enjoyed decades of growth as its processors powered the personal computer boom, but fell into a slump after missing the shift to the mobile computing era unleashed by the iPhone’s 2007 debut.

Intel fell even farther behind in recent years amid the AI boom that's propelled Nvidia into the world's most valuable company. Intel lost nearly $19 billion last year and another $3.7 billion in the first six months of this year, and expects to slash its workforce by a quarter by the end of 2025.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards, for now

Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards, for now
LATEST NEWS

  1. Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards, for now

    Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards, for now

  2. Italy PM says Fitch upgrade validates fiscal austerity plan

    Italy PM says Fitch upgrade validates fiscal austerity plan

  3. Americans would dominate board of new TikTok US entity: W. House

    Americans would dominate board of new TikTok US entity: W. House

  4. Erdoğan to raise Gaza atrocities at UN, meet Trump in New York

    Erdoğan to raise Gaza atrocities at UN, meet Trump in New York

  5. UK, Portugal to recognize Palestinian state ahead of UN debate

    UK, Portugal to recognize Palestinian state ahead of UN debate
Recommended
Türkiye Investment Conference in New York to be held next week

Türkiye Investment Conference in New York to be held next week
IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July
Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties

Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties
East Germanys empty towns try to lure people with trial living

East Germany's empty towns try to lure people with 'trial living'
Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars

Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars
WORLD UK, Portugal to recognize Palestinian state ahead of UN debate

UK, Portugal to recognize Palestinian state ahead of UN debate

Britain and Portugal were on Sunday expected to recognize a Palestinian state, ahead of a key week at the U.N.'s gathering where a suite of nations are set to do the same to pressure Israel over Gaza.

ECONOMY Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards, for now

Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards, for now

The morning sun shines on lush vines as harvesters pick grapes. The hillside vineyard looks like it could be in Italy but lies near Berlin, where climate change has transformed winemaking.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿