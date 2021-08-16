Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

  • August 16 2021 18:09:00

Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

ANKARA
Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

The number of employees on the payroll including industry, construction and services sectors increased by 13.5 percent in June 2021 compared with the same month of the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 16. 

While the number of salaried employees was nearly 12 million in the same month of the previous year, it rose to 13.7 million in June 2021.

The number of salaried employees in industrial sector increased by 12.9 percent. The rise was was 23.5 percent and 12 percent in in construction and services sectors, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the number of salaried employees increased by 0.9 percent in June.

Turkey’s unemployment rate was 10.6 percent in June, down 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, according to TÜİK.

The employment rate, meanwhile, increased 0.9 percentage points to 44.9 percent.

On the other hand, the labor force participation rate stood at 50.2 percent this June, down 0.5 percentage points from May.

The rate of women participating in the workforce was 31.7 percent, while this figure stands at 69.1 percent for men.
Nearly 32 million people made up the labor force, with a 222,000 decrease in June compared to the previous month, TÜİK said. The youth unemployment rate was 22.7 percent in the month.

Economy,

ECONOMY Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kabul planes mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

    Kabul planes mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

  2. Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

    Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

    Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

  4. Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

    Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan
Recommended
Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Turkeys automotive production soars in Jan-July

Turkey's automotive production soars in Jan-July
Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable
Turkey, Sudan set $2 bln trade target

Turkey, Sudan set $2 bln trade target
Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles
Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period
WORLD Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

Germany should work closely with Turkey to address a potential new refugee influx from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly told a closed-door ruling party meeting on Aug. 16. 
ECONOMY Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

The number of employees on the payroll including industry, construction and services sectors increased by 13.5 percent in June 2021 compared with the same month of the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 16. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.  