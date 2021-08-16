Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

ANKARA

The number of employees on the payroll including industry, construction and services sectors increased by 13.5 percent in June 2021 compared with the same month of the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 16.

While the number of salaried employees was nearly 12 million in the same month of the previous year, it rose to 13.7 million in June 2021.

The number of salaried employees in industrial sector increased by 12.9 percent. The rise was was 23.5 percent and 12 percent in in construction and services sectors, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the number of salaried employees increased by 0.9 percent in June.

Turkey’s unemployment rate was 10.6 percent in June, down 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, according to TÜİK.

The employment rate, meanwhile, increased 0.9 percentage points to 44.9 percent.

On the other hand, the labor force participation rate stood at 50.2 percent this June, down 0.5 percentage points from May.

The rate of women participating in the workforce was 31.7 percent, while this figure stands at 69.1 percent for men.

Nearly 32 million people made up the labor force, with a 222,000 decrease in June compared to the previous month, TÜİK said. The youth unemployment rate was 22.7 percent in the month.