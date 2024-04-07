Number of investors in stock market surpasses 8 million

ISTANBUL

The number of investors in Türkiye’s stock market reached 8.23 million as of the end of March, up from 4.35 million a year ago, quarterly data from the Central Registry Agency (MKK) have shown.

In the first quarter of this year, eight companies went public, with the size of public offerings amounting to 14.7 billion Turkish Liras.

There was a total of 11.35 million investors in capital markets, while the size of securities climbed from 13.98 trillion liras at the end of 2023 to 15.85 trillion liras as of the end of March.

This was 7.2 million investors a year earlier, surpassing 10 million in September 2023.

Most of the investors in capital markets were males aged between 21 and 40, while the number of female investors in the same age group was 165,000.

The number of mutual fund investors was 4.71 million, rising from 3.73 million a year earlier, with the market value of mutual funds increasing from 936 billion liras to 2.53 billion liras.

The number of investors in government debt securities declined from 17,000 at the end of March last year to 16,839, with the size value of their holdings rising from 271 billion liras to 430 billion liras.

Around 49,000 investors invested in corporate bonds in the first quarter, while the market value of those bonds stood at 328 billion liras.

The number of investors in structured products was more than 23,000, with the value of those products amounting to 271 billion liras.

Some 122 companies raised funds through crowdfunding, and nearly 38,000 investors took part in crowdfunding transactions, according to MKK.