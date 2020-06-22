Number of foreign visitors drops in first 5 months of this year

  June 22 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey received more than 4.2 million foreign visitors during the first five months of this year, according to new data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on June 22.  

Due to the pandemic, the number of foreigners visiting the country plummeted 66.35% in the January-May period on an annual basis, according to the data.

Turkey's historic metropolitan city of Istanbul was the top destination for tourists, hosting 54.86% of all visitors- around 2.3 million.

This is followed by the northwestern Edirne province with 13.27% or nearly 570,000 foreign visitors in the same period.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya received the third-highest number of foreigners, with about 432,000 during the first five months.

