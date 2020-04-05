Notes to Odunpazarı Modern Museum from under quarantine

  • April 05 2020 14:04:00

Notes to Odunpazarı Modern Museum from under quarantine

ISTANBUL
Notes to Odunpazarı Modern Museum from under quarantine

Renowned fashion photographer and director Osman Özel documents his life in an official quarantine center in Istanbul during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and shared his observations with Odunpazarı Modern Museum’s (OMM) editorial director, Büşra Erkara.

Özel has been documenting his experience of life in an official quarantine center in Başakşehir, a suburb of Istanbul, since arriving in Istanbul from Paris on March 17. The artist was self-isolating in a dormitory until 5 p.m. on March 31 under government-dictated conditions.

His black and white photographs capture and provide insight into the residents isolation, efforts to stay united, sterile environment and shifting psychologies, with the artist’s longing poetic gaze to the outside world not only reflecting his own experience, but the deep isolation we have all suddenly found ourselves in.

He has been sharing his experiences OMM editorial director Büşra Erkara, which can be read on OMM Journal. In addition to the photographer’s quarantine diary, OMM will showcase Özel’s photographs and video footage on its Instagram account @ommxart every other day.

“It is becoming tiring to keep up with the outside world with my phone and iPad, for people to keep calling and asking how I am. It’s meaningless traffic that knows no end. We don’t speak about anything with depth, we don’t do each other any good. The weird social media challenges people have come up with to spend their time in the last few days made me reconsider this. One of the messages I remember and have been thinking about in quarantine is: If I’m a link in the chain, what do I have to communicate to the other links I’m in contact with?”

The title “Notes from the Under Quarantine” is inspired by Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “Notes from the Underground or Letters from the Underworld,” which is an 1864 novella, considered by many to be one of the first existentialist novels.

Turkey, Eskişehir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules introduced for utility bills

    New rules introduced for utility bills

  2. Turkish firm announces new product for virus treatment

    Turkish firm announces new product for virus treatment

  3. Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

    Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

  4. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 501, with 23,934 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 501, with 23,934 total cases

  5. Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

    Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse
Recommended
Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival celebrated from balconies due to outbreak

Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival celebrated from balconies due to outbreak
Special online film selection by Istanbul Biennial

Special online film selection by Istanbul Biennial
Aint No Sunshine singer Withers dies at 81

Ain't No Sunshine singer Withers dies at 81

Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey
4 cultural values candidate for UNESCO list

4 cultural values candidate for UNESCO list
Storks return home as spring comes

Storks return home as spring comes
WORLD Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1.2 million on April 5 as the pandemic swept across the globe.
ECONOMY Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

The low oil price environment in the global market is dragging the Middle Eastern oil-producing countries to collapse, whose economies are strongly dependent on crude oil production and exports.

SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 