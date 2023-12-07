Norway union threatens sympathy blockade against Tesla

Norway union threatens sympathy blockade against Tesla

STOCKHOLM
Norway union threatens sympathy blockade against Tesla

Norway's biggest private sector union said Wednesday it would block the transit of Tesla cars into Sweden if the US automaker refuses to sign a Swedish collective wage agreement by December 20.

Since October 27, some 130 mechanics at 10 Tesla repair shops in seven Swedish cities have been striking to protest against the carmaker's refusal to sign a collective agreement.

The strike has since grown into a larger conflict between Tesla and almost a dozen unions seeking to protect Sweden's labour model.

Despite this, several Swedish media have reported that the impact of the strikes has so far been fairly limited.

IF Metall has accused the electric carmaker of systematically using strike breakers to circumvent the labour action, and some Tesla deliveries to Sweden have been redirected through neighbouring Norwegian and Danish ports instead.

Negotiated sector by sector, collective agreements with unions are the basis of the Nordic labour market model, covering almost 90 percent of all employees in Sweden, and guaranteeing wages and working conditions.

Despite the fact that many of Tesla's employees in Sweden are union members, they cannot benefit from the collective bargaining agreements unless Tesla signs on to them.

"If this is not in place by December 20, we will go ahead and take action," Norway's Fellesforbundet union said, without disclosing what kind of measures it was planning.

"This is a clear message to Tesla that it will not be able to redirect Swedish Teslas to Norway," he added.

Danish union 3F earlier this week said its transport workers would launch a strike in solidarity with Swedish Tesla workers on December 18 unless a solution was found.

According to the Swedish Transport Agency, there are 51,617 Teslas registered in Sweden.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has long rejected calls to allow the company's 127,000 employees worldwide to unionise.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

    Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

  2. British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

    British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

  3. Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar

    Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar

  4. US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye

    US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye

  5. Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike

    Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike
Recommended
Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery
Tailors, cobblers busy restoring old clothes, shoes

Tailors, cobblers busy restoring old clothes, shoes
China says EUs export policies dont make sense

China says EU's export policies don't 'make sense'
Natural gas to contribute less to inflation: Central Bank

Natural gas to contribute less to inflation: Central Bank
Musks AI startup seeks to raise $1 bn

Musk's AI startup seeks to raise $1 bn
EU chief warns China on trade gap ahead of summit

EU chief warns China on trade gap ahead of summit
WORLD US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

Republican senators blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid, primarily for Ukraine and Israel, on Wednesday as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.
ECONOMY Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

The Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has signed a $200 million financing agreement to support Türkiye’s post-earthquake recovery efforts.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.