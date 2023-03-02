North Macedonia sneaker artist sketches new path

North Macedonia sneaker artist sketches new path

SKOPJE
North Macedonia sneaker artist sketches new path

From a makeshift studio in a cramped apartment in North Macedonia’s Skopje, Satja Grabuloski has made his mark as one of the top sneaker artists in the world. 

With more than 300 celebrities as customers, Grabuloski has taken orders from famous athletes, actors, and musicians, including Lebron James and Dua Lipa.

Using an array of paints, Grabuloski and his team of seven artists turn ordinary shoes into works of art, featuring portraits of famous celebrities, film characters and sports stars along with splashes of vibrant colors. 

“Sometimes they call us with a specific idea. Sometimes they say, I have no idea - make me a good design.

We then do whatever it takes to make the client satisfied,” Grabuloski, 31, tells AFP as he prepares a shipment of customized football cleats for Real Madrid’s winger Vincius Junior.

A single pair of revamped sneakers painted by his team Swithadot StudioS fetches a starting price at around 1,000 euros ($1,050).

The growing enterprise first started as a hobby for Grabuloski, who remembers using a paint kit his mother bought from Paris to ink patterns on a pair of shoes when he was 12.

More than a decade later, Grabuloski was putting custom designs on sneakers with a permanent marker. The method proved to be a hit with his first batch of shoes selling out in 24 hours.

“That showed me... there is a potential business idea that I am still building and developing today,” he adds.  Armed with a marketing degree and a smartphone, Grabuloski relied on word of mouth and networking with social media influencers to help build his brand. 

Grabuloski also honed in on targeting athletes and found initial success with painting shoes for handball clubs and popular footballers.“I have knocked on 1,000 doors - some of them opened,” Grabuloski explains.

“I used the players who bought shoes from us - one-by-one - as a starting point to make contacts with their friends, co-players in the club or in the national team.”     

All the designs made by his team at Swithadot StudioS are unique, according to Grabuloski, with clients given certifications of authenticity and a short note on the ideas behind the artwork. 

“Every project includes up to 80 hours of work, but some of the designs, for example sport shoes that were done for Lebron James were being prepared for more than 300 hours,” says Grabuloski, while laughing that the massive size of the star player’s shoes led to more work. 

For now, Grabuloski plans to stay and work in North Macedonia, despite longer shipping times due to the limited number of flights in and out of the Balkan country.

But even as he plans to stay in Skopje, Grabuloski is in the process of opening up a showroom in New York, with plans to expand to other major cities soon. 

With his business booming, Grabuloski admits he is often stretched between running the daily operations, networking, and researching new markets, which leaves little time to dabble in his favorite hobby.

“I do not have time to draw anymore,” Grabuloski tells AFP. “I miss it very much.”

WORLD Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

    Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

  2. India urges G-20 ministers to look beyond East-West crisis

    India urges G-20 ministers to look beyond East-West crisis

  3. Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy

    Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy

  4. Peru police find pre-Hispanic mummy in a cooler bag

    Peru police find pre-Hispanic mummy in a cooler bag

  5. Palme winner Ruben Ostlund to head Cannes jury

    Palme winner Ruben Ostlund to head Cannes jury
Recommended
The Oscar universe belongs to ‘Everything Everywhere’

The Oscar universe belongs to ‘Everything Everywhere’
‘Source of knowledge’ in the heart of the Amazon

‘Source of knowledge’ in the heart of the Amazon
Peru police find pre-Hispanic mummy in a cooler bag

Peru police find pre-Hispanic mummy in a cooler bag
Short film ‘The Moisture’ Türkiye’s Oscar entry in 2024

Short film ‘The Moisture’ Türkiye’s Oscar entry in 2024
Palme winner Ruben Ostlund to head Cannes jury

Palme winner Ruben Ostlund to head Cannes jury
Guy Ritchie shoots new film in Antalya

Guy Ritchie shoots new film in Antalya
WORLD Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military might pull troops back from the key stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to Ukraine's president said Wednesday in remarks that suggested Russia could capture the city that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

ECONOMY European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European imports of liquefied natural gas soared last year as nations sought to cover for drops in Russian pipeline supplies, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Feb. 28.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.