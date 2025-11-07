North Korean, Russian military officials discuss cooperation

Senior North Korean and Russian military officials discussed strengthening cooperation in their latest talks this week in Pyongyang, North Korean state media said on Nov. 7, as the two countries continue to align over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The report came days after South Korea’s spy agency, in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers, said it had detected signs of recruitment and training activities in North Korea, possibly in preparation for additional troop deployments to Russia.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said North Korean officials, led by Pak Yong Il, vice director of the Korean People’s Army's General Political Bureau, held talks on Nov. 5 with a Russian delegation headed by Vice Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin.

KCNA said the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in line with the “deepened bilateral relations” developed under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The report didn’t mention any specific agreements. KCNA also said Goremykin’s delegation separately met with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol on Nov. 6.

According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to Russia since last fall and also supplied large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Kim has also agreed to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia’s Kursk region.

