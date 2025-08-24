North Korea test-fires two new air defense missiles

SEOUL
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test-firing of two new air defense missiles, state media said on Sunday, after Pyongyang accused Seoul of fomenting tensions on the border.

The test-firing, which took place on Aug. 23, showed that the two "improved" missile weapon systems had "superior combat capability," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA report did not explain the new missiles in any detail, only that their "operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology." It also did not specify where the test had been conducted.

"The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets," KCNA said.

Photos released by KCNA showed air defense missiles soaring into the sky and the flash of the purported interception of an incoming projectile.

Kim is pictured listening to a briefing by a military official, a pair of binoculars sitting next to him on his desk.

The North Korean leader separately communicated an "important task" for the defense science sector to carry out before a key party meeting, the report added.

South Korea's military said on Aug. 23 it had fired warning shots at several North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the heavily militarized border separating the two countries earlier in the week.

U.N. Command put the number of North Korean troops that crossed the border on Aug. 19 at 30, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

Pyongyang state media quoted Army Lieutenant General Ko Jong Chol as saying the incident was a "premeditated and deliberate provocation."

"This is a very serious prelude that would inevitably drive the situation in the southern border area where a huge number of forces are stationing in confrontation with each other to the uncontrollable phase," Ko said.

 

