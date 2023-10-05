Non-financial companies’ FX assets at $172 bln

ANKARA

Turkish non-financial companies’ foreign exchange assets increased by $3.15 billion from June to stand at $171.9 billion in July, the Central Bank has said.

Those companies’ foreign exchange liabilities declined by $499 million over the same period to $251.2 billion.

Net foreign exchange deficit was $79.3 billion, falling by $3.6 billion compared with June.

“On the asset side, while deposits held by domestic banks, direct investments abroad and export receivables increased by $2.8 billion, $416 million and $243 million respectively, securities decreased by $288 million,” the Central Bank said.

On the liability side, domestic loans and import payables fell by $368 million and $236 million respectively, external loans -excluding trade credits- increased by $155 million compared to June 2023.

In July, non-financial companies’ short-term external loans decreased by $80 million, while long-term external loans were down $ 1 million.

Their short-term assets recorded $149 billion and short-term liabilities stood at $83.8 billion.