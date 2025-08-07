No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdoğan

ANKARA

There is no room for bargaining, negotiation, concessions, or secret attempts in the terror-free Türkiye process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said in a letter to the families of martyrs and veterans.

Erdoğan emphasized that every inch of the land is steeped in the blood of martyrs and veterans, saying the peace, security, and pride Türkiye enjoys today is owed above all to their sacrifice and protecting their legacy is the state’s foremost duty.

“I particularly request and implore you to be certain that there has been no room for bargaining, negotiation, concessions, secret and servile initiatives at any point in this process, and there will be no room for such in the future,” Erdoğan wrote.

“No step has been taken, nor will be taken, that would torment the precious souls of our martyrs or hurt the families of our martyrs and our veterans,” he added.

Once the goals of a terror-free country and the region are achieved, a brand new chapter will be opened for the country, Erdoğan said, adding: “Our thousand-year-old brotherhood will reach a new stage; and the seeds of discord sown among us will be uprooted and cast away forever.”

Erdoğan also sent a letter to all citizens on the goals of a terror-free Türkiye.

He said they continue to work tirelessly for a strong and great Türkiye, with the awareness that they carry the responsibility of each and every citizen on their shoulders.

He said over the past 23 years, through the investments that were made, and the projects, reforms, services, and regulations that were implemented, Türkiye has been elevated to a respected position both in its region and on the global stage.

Erdoğan emphasized that despite all the obstacles placed before them, they have joined forces with the nation to strengthen democracy, expanded rights and freedoms, eliminated tutelage structures, and established the sovereignty of the national will across all state institutions.

He said that while they are uncompromisingly combating all forms of terrorism, they are taking all necessary steps to ensure that 86 million citizens live in peace, tranquility, and brotherhood.

“Together with our nation, we are determined to break the bloody chain that has prevented our country from achieving its goals for half a century. God willing, we will eventually reach the goal of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region,” he said.

“Rest assured, we know exactly what we are doing and are acting with strategic intelligence, utmost care, and sensitivity. Every step we take is calculated meticulously,” the president said.

“There is no room in our efforts for a terror-free Türkiye for any give-and-take process, any bargaining, or any steps that would jeopardize our independence and future, and there never will be,” he added.

“We have never allowed, and will never allow, any attempt that would hurt the noble souls of our martyrs, upset our veterans, or sadden and shame the families of our fallen heroes.”