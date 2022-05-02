‘No choice’: Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid crackdown

  • May 02 2022 10:21:00

‘No choice’: Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid crackdown

SHANGHAI
‘No choice’: Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid crackdown

In the middle of the night, Shanghai resident Lucy said she and her neighbours were forced into buses and taken hundreds of kilometres away from the locked-down Chinese metropolis to a makeshift quarantine centre.

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents have been confined to their homes for weeks as the city battles a major Covid outbreak. Hundreds of thousands of virus-positive people have been taken to makeshift facilities as China does not allow them to quarantine at home.

But some residents who tested negative told AFP that they were also forced out of their homes and taken to camps outside the city, some hundreds of kilometres away.

"The police told us that there were too many positive cases in our compound and if we carried on living here, we’d all become infected," Lucy told AFP, using only her first name for privacy reasons.

"We had no choice."

She said the virus-negative group were sent to a quarantine site containing hundreds of single-room prefab cabins in neighbouring Anhui province, 400 kilometres away, and that it was not initially clear where they going.

Lucy added that she does not know when she can go home.

AFP spoke with other Shanghai residents who said healthy, virus-negative people in some housing compounds were sent to other provinces for quarantine.

One said his neighbours had protested and refused to join.

Another from the city’s Jing’an district told AFP she was taken, along with dozens of people from her residential compound, to a single-room quarantine centre in Anhui late one night.

"We all received calls from the neighbourhood committee saying that since there are too many positives in our compound, the negatives need to be transferred to hotels for isolation," that resident told AFP, preferring to stay anonymous.

She said they "felt terrified" on seeing the temporary accommodation, and had "lost trust in the Shanghai government."

Shanghai on Monday was under a patchwork of different restrictions as new virus cases dropped to around 7,000, with 32 dead.

City authorities have imposed a three-tiered system of "freedoms", although stringent local enforcement appeared to still restrict the majority of residents to within compounds or neighbourhoods.

China’s relentless pursuit of a zero-Covid policy has left many Shanghai residents chafing under the tight curbs.
The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials in the economic hub are likely under more pressure than elsewhere to achieve "zero-Covid at the community level" -- meaning no transmission outside quarantine centres -- according to Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations.

"When they face strong pressure from above to achieve zero-Covid targets, these heavy-handed, excessive measures become more likely."

"Moving negative people could be considered a pre-emptive strategy, with the expectation that more positive cases may be found if they stay there," Huang added.

Chinese officials are routinely sacked after virus outbreaks for perceived failures in Covid control.

Tens of thousands of close contacts of virus cases have been quarantined in neighbouring provinces, according to official news agency Xinhua.

But there has been no mention in official media of the relocation of negative cases.

Shanghai authorities have faced wide criticism after they initially announced phased four-day lockdowns in different parts of the city that were not then lifted.

Tall metal barriers were erected around some locked-down compounds in recent days, as part of measures described as a "hard lockdown".

COVID-19,

ECONOMY Buffett details spending spree

Buffett details spending spree
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  2. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

  3. Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

    Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

  4. Demand for camping sites with ‘fair price’ in Istanbul skyrockets

    Demand for camping sites with ‘fair price’ in Istanbul skyrockets

  5. Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

    Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev
Recommended
Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking
As Iran-Taliban tensions rise, Afghan migrants in tinderbox

As Iran-Taliban tensions rise, Afghan migrants in tinderbox
Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian steel plant begins

Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian steel plant begins
UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons
Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash

Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash
’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali

’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali
WORLD Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

ECONOMY Buffett details spending spree

Buffett details spending spree

The billionaire finance guru Warren Buffett, who complained recently that he did not know where to put his money, said on April 30 he has invested billions of dollars so far this year, even as he took jabs at Wall Street.

SPORTS Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor on April 30 won the Turkish Süper Lig title for first time in 38 years as they clinched the trophy with three matches to spare.