Nine athletes to represent Türkiye at 2026 Winter Olympics

ANKARA

Türkiye will head to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games with nine athletes, competing across ice skating, skiing and para alpine skiing disciplines.

The 25th Winter Olympics will be held in Italy from Feb. 6 to 22, with events hosted in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, marking the country’s third time hosting the Games after Cortina 1956 and Turin 2006.

Competing in 16 Olympic disciplines, Türkiye will be represented by two athletes in ice skating, six in skiing and one in para alpine skiing. In short track speed skating, national team members Furkan Akar and Deniz Örs will compete for podium finishes, with Türkiye qualifying two athletes in the discipline for the first time in its Winter Olympic history.

In cross-country skiing, İrem Dursun will race in the women’s events, while Abdullah Yılmaz will represent the men’s field.

Türkiye will also field competitors in alpine skiing, with Ada Hasırcı competing in the women’s category and Thomas Kaan Önol Lang in the men’s races.

In ski jumping, Türkiye secured two quota places for the first time, with Fatih Arda İpçioğlu and Muhammed Ali Bedir set to compete in Italy. Para alpine skier Harun Mut will represent Türkiye in the para sports program.

At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Türkiye competed with seven athletes across five disciplines. Since first participating in the Winter Olympic Games in 1936, Türkiye has yet to win a medal.

Milano-Cortina 2026 is expected to bring together more than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries, competing for 195 medals across 16 Olympic and six Paralympic sports.

Nearly 47 percent of participating athletes will be women, while new events such as a mixed-team skeleton and women’s doubles luge will be included in the Olympic program.

The opening ceremony will take place on Feb. 6 at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, with the Games concluding on Feb. 22 following the men’s ice hockey and women’s curling finals.