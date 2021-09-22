New Turkish women's football league to kick off soon

ANKARA

A new Turkish women's football league is set to start the 2021-2022 season, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Sept. 21.

TFF said important decisions were made regarding the restructuring of women's leagues during a summit on Sept. 20.

Six clubs - Altay, Atakaş Hatayspor, Çaykur Rizespor, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor - will participate in new top division in the upcoming season.

The federation added that preparations regarding the organization, structure and status of leagues will be completed and announced as soon as possible.