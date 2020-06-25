New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

ANKARA
The full fixtures of the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season were announced on June 24. 

The next season will kick off on Oct. 1 with an opening game between Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes and Russian side Zenit.

Another Turkish club, Fenerbahçe Beko will face Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade in the first round of the new season.

The first Istanbul derby in the new season will take place on Oct. 8 when Anadolu Efes will host Fenerbahçe Beko at the Sinan Erdem Dome.

The 34-game regular season is scheduled to end on April 9, 2021, and the top eight clubs will then move on to the playoffs.


Round 1 fixtures for 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season:

Oct. 1:

Anadolu Efes (Turkey) - Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia)

Olympiacos (Greece) - Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (Israel) - ALBA Berlin (Germany)

Barcelona (Spain) - CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Valencia (Spain) - LDLC ASVEL (France)

 

Oct. 2:

Khimki Moscow Region (Russia) - Panathinaikos (Greece)

Fenerbahçe Beko (Turkey) - Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (Serbia)

Bayern Munich (Germany) - AX Armani Exchange Milan (Italy)

KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain) - Real Madrid (Spain)

