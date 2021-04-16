New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world

ISTANBUL

Demirören Media launched its new digital platform, Dramax, which has a subscription system for users around the world besides Turkey, at an online press conference on April 14.



The platform, which aims to present hit Turkish TV series to the world on a single platform, has a content of more than 5,000 hours of TV series.



All productions will be broadcast with Spanish and Arabic subtitles in Dramax, which also aims to present other language options, especially Russian, Urdu and English in the upcoming period.



Dramax Executive Board Member Murat Saygı stated that Turkish TV series have been sold to foreign televisions for a long time and that they achieved significant successes in this field.



“Thanks to the quality of the Turkish TV series and the stories of these lands, Turkey has become the country that sells the most content to the world after the U.S. In addition to its economic contributions to our country, Dramax will be the strongest platform where Turkish culture, geography, traditions, customs and tourism will be introduced,” Saygı said.



Reminding that all the Turkish TV series sold abroad have so far reached approximately 550 million people around the world, Saygı said that with Dramax, their target is to reach 4.6 billion web users and 5.2 billion mobile users via the web or mobile application.



“Until today, viewers living mainly in Arabic and Spanish-speaking countries have been able to access Turkish series on television channels in their countries. However, the world is now a geography, where people move to other countries to live and work. Turkish content will no longer be watched only at the broadcast time of the broadcasting channel in foreign countries, but will become a form that foreigners can watch ‘whenever and wherever they want’,” Saygı added.



Stating that in addition to the Turkish TV series that have been sold abroad, the ones that have not been sold so far will gain value again. “Thanks to Dramax, brand new audiences who have never watched these contents will be able to watch them with different language opportunities. Not only TV series but also cinema and TV films, children’s programs and documentaries will be included in this system.”



Addressing all channels and rights holders in Turkey, Saygı said, “Dramax is entirely a product of Demirören Media, and Kanal D is one of its customers. Thus, independent of competition, we invite all channels, original series and movie content producers to become stakeholders in the platform.”



Dramax has two different membership options: Single and family packages. The single package is $4.99, and the family package is $8.99. Users can benefit from a one-week free trial subscription for their first membership.



The digital platform Dramax can be watched on www.dramax.tv, IOS and Android mobile and tablet applications, the infrastructure of which were made by Turkish engineers. Access from Smart TV, Apple TV and Android TV devices is planned to be available in the first year.