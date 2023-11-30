New Notre-Dame spire takes shape on Paris skyline

PARIS
The outline of the new spire on the Notre-Dame Cathedral was visible on the Paris skyline on Nov. 28 as a key part of the reconstruction from a devastating fire approached completion.

Scaffolding still surrounded the new spire, captured by an AFP photographer, and officials did not wish to comment while they await the finishing touches.

The authority overseeing the rebuilding told AFP last week that the oak structure of the spire, which reaches 96 meters high, would be visible "before Christmas."

It is identical to the previous one, designed by the 19th century architect Viollet-Le-Duc, which collapsed in the fire of April 15, 2019.

The scaffolding will remain to allow the installation of its cover and lead ornaments early next year, the authorities said.

The cathedral is due to reopen on Dec. 8, 2024, President Emmanuel Macron announced in August.

The frames of the nave and the choir of the cathedral, which were also destroyed, are due for completion in 2024, after which the construction of the roof can begin.

The final stages include cleaning the interior, an area that covers some 42,000 square meters, and installing new furniture.

