New hunt for missing Beatles bass guitar

New hunt for missing Beatles bass guitar

LONDON
New hunt for missing Beatles bass guitar

A guitar expert and two journalists have launched a global hunt for a missing bass guitar owned by Paul McCartney, bidding to solve what they brand "the greatest mystery in rock and roll."

The trio of lifelong Beatles fans are searching for McCartney's original Höfner bass - last seen in London in 1969 - in order to reunite the instrument with the former Fab Four frontman.

McCartney played the instrument throughout the 1960s, including at Hamburg's Top Ten Club, at the Cavern Club in Liverpool and on early Beatles recordings at London's Abbey Road studios.

"This is the search for the most important bass in history - Paul McCartney's original Höfner," the search party says on a website - thelostbass.com - newly-created for the endeavor.

"This is the bass you hear on 'Love Me Do', 'She Loves You,' and 'Twist and Shout.' The bass that powered Beatlemania and shaped the sound of the modern world."

McCartney bought the left-handed Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass for around 30 pounds - about 550 pounds ($585) today - in Hamburg in 1961, during The Beatles' four-month residency at the Top Ten Club.

It disappeared without a trace nearly eight years later in January 1969 when the band were recording the "Get Back/Let It Be" sessions in central London.

By then its appearance was unique - after being overhauled in 1964, including with a complete respray in a three-part dark sunburst polyurethane finish - and it had become McCartney's back-up bass.

The team now hunting for the guitar say it has not been seen since, but that "numerous theories and false sightings have occurred over the years."

Nick Wass, a semi-retired former marketing manager and electric guitar developer for Höfner who co-wrote the definitive book on the Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass, is spearheading the search.

Wass is joined by journalist husband and wife team Scott and Naomi Jones. The trio said other previously lost guitars have been found.

John Lennon's Gibson J-160E, which he used to write "I Want To Hold Your Hand," disappeared during The Beatles' Christmas Show in 1963.

It resurfaced half a century later, and then sold at auction for $2.4 million.

music,

TÜRKIYE At least 4 people die as severe rainstorms trigger flooding in Istanbul, Kırklareli

At least 4 people die as severe rainstorms trigger flooding in Istanbul, Kırklareli
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least 4 people die as severe rainstorms trigger flooding in Istanbul, Kırklareli

    At least 4 people die as severe rainstorms trigger flooding in Istanbul, Kırklareli

  2. Apartment maintenance fees straining households’ budget

    Apartment maintenance fees straining households’ budget

  3. City swallowed by sea now center of boat tours

    City swallowed by sea now center of boat tours

  4. OpenAI chief granted Indonesia's first golden visa

    OpenAI chief granted Indonesia's first golden visa

  5. Festival to be held to promote southeastern city’s cuisine

    Festival to be held to promote southeastern city’s cuisine
Recommended
City swallowed by sea now center of boat tours

City swallowed by sea now center of boat tours
Aerosmith starts farewell tour

Aerosmith starts farewell tour
‘The Crown’ to feature Royal wedding

‘The Crown’ to feature Royal wedding

Exodus begins at Burning Man party

Exodus begins at Burning Man party

Historical city in Olympus comes to light

Historical city in Olympus comes to light
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands

Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands

WORLD Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

Russia's air defence systems destroyed three drones early Tuesday which were trying to reach Moscow, the Russian capital's mayor said.

ECONOMY Apartment maintenance fees straining households’ budget

Apartment maintenance fees straining households’ budget

High monthly maintenance fees paid for residential properties are becoming a big headache for occupants and landlords alike in many cities across Türkiye, but particularly in Istanbul.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.