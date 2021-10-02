'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'

  • October 02 2021 10:02:58

'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'

ANKARA
New era begins in Borsa Istanbuls sustainability index

A new era in the BIST sustainability Index is set to begin in Borsa Istanbul, as companies will be able to update their sustainability data throughout the year.

According to a statement by Borsa Istanbul, the sustainability assessment, which was previously carried out once a year to select the companies that will be included in the BIST Sustainability Index, gains continuity in this new period.

"Sustainability scores of companies will be revised and companies that meet the criteria will be included in the Sustainability Index as of the beginning of the next quarter," it said. 

Sustainability scores of companies that meet the criteria and included in the index will be monitored weekly.

Companies whose sustainability scores fall will be excluded from the index, that is, companies with negative sustainability performance will be prevented from remaining in the index throughout the period.

Borsa Istanbul said it aims to extend the number and diversity of sustainability-themed indices by creating sub-indices of investment with fewer shares and on which futures contracts and similar financial products can be issued.

"In today's world, where expectations regarding sustainability raise in terms of investors and regulators and on a national and international level, Borsa İstanbul invites listed companies that have awareness on sustainability and green production to take immediate action by conducting cooperation," it said.

BIST Sustainability Index

BIST Sustainability Index, which is an index of companies whose shares are traded on Borsa Istanbul and whose corporate sustainability performance is at a high level, has been calculated since Nov. 4, 2014. 

Along with the calculation of the Index, the activities of companies with high sustainability performance in this field have become more visible in terms of the market. 

Accordingly, the awareness, know-how and hand-on practices have increased in Turkey and in companies listed in Borsa Istanbul particularly.

Economy,

WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

  3. Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

    Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

  4. Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

    Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  5. ‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself

    ‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself
Recommended
Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September
Turkeys Balkan Textile Fair kicks off in Serbia

Turkey's Balkan Textile Fair kicks off in Serbia
Local banks report 48.5 bln liras of net profit in January-August

Local banks report 48.5 bln liras of net profit in January-August
Turkeys energy import bill up 104% in August 2021

Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021
Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime
Turkeys foreign trade gap narrows 32% in August

Turkey's foreign trade gap narrows 32% in August
WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace on Oct. 2 after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest ever incursion into the island’s air defence zone.
ECONOMY New era begins in Borsa Istanbuls sustainability index

'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'

A new era in the BIST sustainability Index is set to begin in Borsa Istanbul, as companies will be able to update their sustainability data throughout the year.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 