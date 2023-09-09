New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

WASHINGTON
New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

The trade relations between Türkiye and the United States have entered a new era, says Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).

The positive developments in political relations in the past summer and the positive signals given for the period ahead bolstered expectations that the bilateral trade will accelerate, Yalçındağ said.

“As representatives of the business world, we have seen that we are entering a new path, and we are working to lay out a roadmap in this direction,” he added.

The 54 percent increase in trade volume between the U.S. and Türkiye in the last three years shows that the target of reaching a trade volume of $100 billion is not a distant goal, Yalçındağ said at an event in Istanbul organized by TAİK and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Türkiye.

He noted that the bilateral trade surpassed $32 billion last year.

Trade Winds, one of the major U.S. government-led trade missions, will be held in Türkiye in May 2024, Yalçındağ said, adding that around 50 American companies and U.S. ministers and other officials are expected to come to Türkiye.

TAİK will organize the 13th edition of the Türkiye Investment Conference in New York on Sept. 19-20, he noted.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will meet with investors on Sept. 19 at an event organized by Goldman Sachs in New York.

“There is strong interest in this event. There are still 10 more days to end the registrations for the event, but the room capacity is already full. It shows that the world’s largest funds and portfolio managers want to hear about Türkiye.”

On Sept. 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with CEOs of 20 companies on the Fortune 100 list, he added.

“The world’s largest companies will discuss the business opportunities and investments they want to make in Türkiye with our president,” Yalçındağ said.

TAIK, US, Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

    Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

  2. UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

    UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

  3. Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

  4. Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

    Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

  5. New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

    New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head
Recommended
First phase of Fukushima water release to end Sept 11

First phase of Fukushima water release to end Sept 11
Online gig work growing rapidly: World Bank

Online gig work growing rapidly: World Bank
Record number of British tourists to visit Türkiye: Envoy

Record number of British tourists to visit Türkiye: Envoy
Misli becomes sponsor of women’s national volleyball team

Misli becomes sponsor of women’s national volleyball team
Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs: FAO

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs: FAO
Turkish Airlines carries 56 million passengers in 8 months

Turkish Airlines carries 56 million passengers in 8 months
WORLD UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police on Saturday arrested a terror suspect who escaped from a London prison earlier this week, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
ECONOMY New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

 The trade relations between Türkiye and the United States have entered a new era, says Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).
SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.