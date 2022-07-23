New company launches up 40 pct in June

  • July 23 2022 07:00:00

New company launches up 40 pct in June

ISTANBUL
New company launches up 40 pct in June

The number of newly launched companies increased by 40.1 percent in June from a year ago, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced on July 22 in a report.

Last month, a total of 13,396 new companies were established.

The new company launches also rose by 41.9 percent from May, data from TOBB showed.

In the first six months of 2021, the number of newly established businesses increased nearly 21 percent from January-June last year to stand at 66,021.

The chamber’s figures showed that most of the newly launched companies in June are operating in the trade, manufacturing and construction sectors.

The number of company shutdowns soared 115 percent in June from a year ago and increased by 32 percent compared with May,.

Last month, 2,640 firms went out of business, according to the TOBB data.

TURKEY, Türkiye, Economy,

WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lenin's real cause of death revealed

    Lenin's real cause of death revealed

  2. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  3. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

  4. Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

    Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

  5. Basilica Cistern reopens after five years

    Basilica Cistern reopens after five years
Recommended
Japan core consumer prices up 2.2 percent in June

Japan core consumer prices up 2.2 percent in June    
US airlines post profits, but struggle to boost capacity

US airlines post profits, but struggle to boost capacity
Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter
White goods market contracts in first half

White goods market contracts in first half
Private companies to lease farmlands abroad: Ministry

Private companies to lease farmlands abroad: Ministry
Tesla sells 75 percent of its holdings in bitcoin

Tesla sells 75 percent of its holdings in bitcoin
WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter blamed disappointing results on July 22 on "headwinds," including the uncertainty imposed on the company by Elon Musk’s chaotic buyout bid.
ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending leaped by 100 percent, while the number of travelers rose by 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have reported.
SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.