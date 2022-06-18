New company launches soar 111 percent in May

  • June 18 2022 07:00:00

New company launches soar 111 percent in May

ANKARA
New company launches soar 111 percent in May

The number of newly launched companies increased by 110.7 percent in May from a year ago, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced on June 17 in a report.

In May, a total of 9,438 new companies were established, compared to 4,480 businesses launched in the same month of 2021.
In the first five months of 2021, the number of newly established businesses also rose by 16.7 percent from January-May last year to 52,625.
The chamber’s figures showed that most of the newly launched companies in May are operating in the trade, manufacturing and construction sectors.

The report also said that 1,614 of the new companies were established with foreign partners last month.
The number of company shutdowns rose by 260 percent last month from a year ago, the TOBB data showed. Last month, 2,000 firms went out of business.

From January to May, a total of 7,321 businesses were closed, up from 4,207 company closures in the same period of 2021.

Separately, participants of the Central Bank’s regular survey revised upwards their economic growth expectations for 2022 from a previous 3.3 percent to 3.5 percent.

They, however, cut their growth forecast for 2023 from 4 percent to 3.8 percent.
The Turkish economy expanded 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago.
The participants of the survey include business organizations, holding companies, banks and non-bank financial institutions, and professionals.

Consumer price inflation is expected to be 3.77 percent in June, the Bank’s Market Participants Survey, also showed on June 17.
They lifted their end-year consumer price inflation expectations to 64.59 percent from 57.92 percent in the previous survey.

Turkey, Türkiye,

WORLD Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US

Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

    Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

  2. PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

    PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

  3. Türkiye ranks fifth in aesthetic procedure practices: Report

    Türkiye ranks fifth in aesthetic procedure practices: Report

  4. Saudi Crown Prince due in Ankara for ties with Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Saudi Crown Prince due in Ankara for ties with Türkiye: Erdoğan

  5. Summer vacation starts for 18 million Turkish students

    Summer vacation starts for 18 million Turkish students
Recommended
Bank of Japan keeps easing policy despite US, Europe rate hikes

Bank of Japan keeps easing policy despite US, Europe rate hikes
Thailand drops registration for visitors

Thailand drops registration for visitors
Investment round values Param at $200 mln

Investment round values Param at $200 mln
Demand strong for new bonds, says Nebati

Demand strong for new bonds, says Nebati
Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession
McDonald’s to pay 1.25 bn euros to settle French tax case

McDonald’s to pay 1.25 bn euros to settle French tax case
WORLD Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US

Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US

Supporters of Julian Assange on June 17 vowed to fight his extradition to the United States after Britain approved a US request for the WikiLeaks founder to face trial over the publication of secret military files.
ECONOMY New company launches soar 111 percent in May

New company launches soar 111 percent in May

The number of newly launched companies increased by 110.7 percent in May from a year ago, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced on June 17 in a report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.