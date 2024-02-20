New Bob Marley film gets box office love in theaters

New Bob Marley film gets box office love in theaters

LOS ANGELES
New Bob Marley film gets box office love in theaters

Paramount's new musical biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" enjoyed the adoration of North American theatergoers last weekend, topping the box office with estimated earnings of $27.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Feb. 18.

"This is an excellent opening for a musical biography," analyst David A. Gross said, adding that the film was doing much better with audiences than with critics.

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays the iconic reggae singer in the story of his rapid rise and too-soon death, previously drew attention for his portrayal of Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami."

Lashana Lynch plays Rita Marley, and son Ziggy Marley is one of the film's producers.

Another new release, Sony/Marvel superhero thriller "Madame Web," placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, at $15.2 million.

Analysts called that a disappointing opening, given the film's $80 million production cost and its meager 13 percent positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Gone are the days, said Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research, when "you could pluck a character out of a popular superhero movie and make a hit film about them."

Dakota Johnson plays the titular Madame Web, a paramedic with psychic talents, in this fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe series.

Dropping to third from last weekend's top spot was Universal's spy thriller "Argylle," at $4.7 million. It has now taken in $36.4 million domestically -- "tragic" figures for a film with a $200 million budget, according to Variety.

In fourth, flying steady in its fifth weekend out, was Universal's family-friendly animation "Migration," at $3.8 million.

And in fifth was another chapter of Fathom Events' story of the life of Jesus Christ, "The Chosen: S4, EP 4-6." It earned $3.4 million.

Warner Bros.' musical "Wonka" finally dropped out of the top five in its 10th week out but did manage to hit the $600 million mark globally.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Wonka" ($3.4 million), "The Beekeeper" ($3.3 million), "Anyone But You" ($2.4 million), "Lisa Frankenstein" ($2 million) and "Land of Bad" ($1.8 million).

theaters,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP leader warns Israel to stay away from Rafah City

MHP leader warns Israel to stay away from Rafah City
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader warns Israel to stay away from Rafah City

    MHP leader warns Israel to stay away from Rafah City

  2. Hungary to vote on Swedish NATO bid on Monday: ruling party

    Hungary to vote on Swedish NATO bid on Monday: ruling party

  3. CHP sticks with Hatay candidate amid public backlash

    CHP sticks with Hatay candidate amid public backlash

  4. Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

    Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

  5. Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

    Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote
Recommended
Museum displays history of cameras and photography

Museum displays history of cameras and photography
Carnival parades on French Riviera celebrate pop culture

Carnival parades on French Riviera celebrate pop culture
Debris of quake-hit cultural structures to be reused

Debris of quake-hit cultural structures to be reused
‘Oppenheimer dominates BAFTAs in major Oscars boost

‘Oppenheimer' dominates BAFTAs in major Oscars boost
Harrison Fords Star Wars script sold at auction

Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' script sold at auction
Colman says swearing a wonderful seasoning of language

Colman says swearing a 'wonderful seasoning of language'
WORLD Hungary to vote on Swedish NATO bid on Monday: ruling party

Hungary to vote on Swedish NATO bid on Monday: ruling party

Hungary, the last holdout on Sweden's bid to join NATO, will vote on the issue on Monday, a senior official with the Fidesz ruling party said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $326.9 billion at the end of 2023, indicating an increase of 6 percent compared to the previous year, the Central Bank said on Feb. 20.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿